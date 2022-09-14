Inside iHeartMedia's metaverse plans as it enters Roblox

Roblox is about to get a new neighborhood courtesy of iHeartMedia, as the radio and music streaming company tries to move into the metaverse. State Farm and Intel are sponsoring iHeart’s neighborhood, and Jake from State Farm will be there, too.

On Wednesday, iHeart announced its plans for Roblox, the open-world video game, where it will open a virtual stadium to produce digital concerts, similar to how iHeart recently opened a venue in Fortnite. IHeart is trying to establish an early foothold in what is being called the metaverse, which for now is still very much rooted in the video game genre with worlds such as Roblox and Fortnite, where players have free roam of the place and brands can create their own experiences.

“We want to meet listeners where they are,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group, in a recent video call. In this case, 52.2 million people play on Roblox daily, and they are mostly younger audiences, who are not on terrestrial radio like they are on other mediums such as social media. Last week, iHeart held its first concert in Fortnite, where Charlie Puth played.