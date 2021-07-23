Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Lexus sponsors esports company 100 Thieves and creator content house

It's the auto brand's biggest move into gaming and esports yet
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on July 23, 2021.
Credit: Lexus

Lexus has been steadily building out its presence into the world of gaming and esports to register with new, younger audiences. Now, it's making what the luxury auto brand calls its biggest step to-date.

The car manufacturer announced Friday that it is now the official luxury automotive partner of Los Angeles-based 100 Thieves, an esports organization and lifestyle brand that operates several teams competing in video games tournaments, attracting investors such as rapper Drake and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. The company, which was founded by former “Call of Duty” World Champion and YouTube star Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, has been dubbed “the Supreme of esports” for merging apparel drops with the virtual sport.

As part of the partnership, 100 Thieves’ LA-based Content House, home to the organizations’ creators, is being renamed the Lexus Content House, which will now include a build out of a Lexus Lounge. As such, 100 Thieves YouTube and Twitch streamers Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter (3.4 million YouTube followers and 35,000 Twitch followers) and Leslie “Fuslie” Fu (983,000 Twitch followers and 503,000 YouTube followers), have been named Lexus ambassadors and will be collaborating with the brand on a range of content.

The esports brand gave a tour of the Content House in a YouTube video when it opened in March 2020. The multi-storied 7,000-square house comes with a pool, pin pong table, fully-stocked bar, home theatre and multiple bedrooms. Lexus did not reveal an financial terms behind the partnership.

A Lexus spokesperson says gaming is a passion point for its audience and is therefore in the gaming space for the long haul.

“Lexus sees an authentic connection between vehicles, culture and premium lifestyle. We are thrilled to have found a like-minded partner in 100 Thieves,” said Vinay Shahani, vice president of marketing at Lexus in a statement. “Through our collaboration, our goal will be to surprise and delight the 100 Thieves community with innovative content and elevated experiences developed uniquely for them.”

Hundred Thieves announced the partnership on Twitter and in a YouTube episode created in the Content House called “Trivia Gamer Car Challenge,” where the new ambassadors check out Lexus’ “Gamer IS,” a car Lexus created for just for gamers in February in partnership with Twitch. Besides the creation of the car, Lexus has also previously sponsored the Esports Awards.

Lexus is the latest brand to secure deals with the esports brand. This year, the organization has worked with brands such as AT&T, PepsiCo’s Rockstar energy drink, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea. In 2020, 100 Thieves named its new 15,000 square-foot Los Angeles headquarters the Cash App Compound in a deal with Cash App.

“We are so excited to partner with such a legendary and premium brand such as Lexus. Both of our brands focus on quality and innovation within each of our industries,” says Haag in a statement. “We’re so excited to show our fans our new set of wheels and all the amazing content to come out of the content house.”

Ilyse Liffreing

Ilyse Liffreing reports on pop culture, social trends, influencers and esports. She has covered the advertising industry for Ad Age since 2019 and has previously covered brands and agencies at Digiday and digital platforms at Campaign U.S. She is a proud alum of the NYU Graduate School of Journalism and the University of San Francisco. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @IlyseLiffreing. 

