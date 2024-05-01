Why Lincoln turned its 30-second ad background track into a streamable song

One of Lincoln’s most unassuming YouTube videos, a straightforward 30-second ad for its new Nautilus Hybrid SUV, quickly became one of its most-viewed posts on the platform. But the vast majority of the more than half a million views on Lincoln’s video aren’t from consumers fascinated by the vehicle itself—they’re feverishly trying to track down the song playing in the background.
“Literally checking back every day till someone finds out the name of this song,” one commenter wrote. “I can't get this song out of my head. To the point of obsessive,” commented another.
Others veered from pleas to (lighthearted) threats, such as one YouTube viewer who wrote, “Lincoln I will never buy a single one of your products until you release a full version of this song.”