Why Lincoln turned its 30-second ad background track into a streamable song

For two months, Lincoln and its creative agency Hudson Rouge have watched hundreds of people beg for answers in the Ford-owned luxury brand’s comments sections across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, join a Reddit thread of internet sleuths working together to hunt down the song featured in its commercial—or send emails directly to Lincoln’s internal team asking where they can find the full track.

“It’s even gotten to the point where, over the past few weeks, we saw a couple YouTube videos of people taking the 30-second cut and extending and remixing it themselves,” said Travis Bouchard, Lincoln’s social and influencer marketing lead. “So, it’s really kind of taken on a life of its own.”

Now, at last, the diehard fans who have scrambled to identify the tune will be able to listen to the full version of the track. Lincoln today released a two-and-a-half minute version of the 30-second song, titled “Kaleidoscope Bliss (The Nautilus Song),” in partnership with the music studio that produced the initial 30-second background track, Heavy Duty Projects. It’s available on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, as well as Lincoln’s YouTube channel and website.