LinkedIn looks to live events to build creator economy

With LinkedIn Stories shuttered, the networking platform is turning its attention to live events to build its place in the creator economy.
LinkedIn is debuting a new feature today that allows LinkedIn's 2,500 instructors to host live events through LinkedIn Learning, a platform LinkedIn launched in 2016 after acquiring online resources website Lynda.com for $1.5 billion. "Office Hours" is designed to entice creators and experts in their respective fields, hoping to cater to those who are rethinking their place and values in the workforce during the pandemic. as part of what LinkedIn has called “The Great Reshuffle.” LinkedIn users can apply to become instructors by sharing their past teaching experience or what qualifies them to teach certain subjects.
Previously, only members who subscribed to LinkedIn Learning for $29.99 a month could tune in to the courses, but “Office Hours” events—video content across a range of subjects and question and answer sessions—will be free for all LinkedIn users. Viewers tuning in can participate through reactions, comments and polls.
Jonathan Rochelle, VP of product management at LinkedIn, says participating in “Office Hours” can “significantly increase” creators' presence on the platform. LinkedIn has been testing the new feature among select LinkedIn Learning instructors such as Kim Kaupe, founder of Austin-based creative agency Bright Ideas Only, who now every Wednesday hosts a live “Coffee with Kim” video session about personal development, marketing, business and entrepreneurship. Since starting “Office Hours,” Kaupe’s viewership has grown by 60%, according to LinkedIn. So far, sessions range from teaching soft skills like employee well-being and career development to specific skills like coding and video production.