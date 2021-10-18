Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Little Caesars uses TikTok to cast its next commercial

The pizza chain put out an open call at a DC event
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 18, 2021.
Why the ‘metaverse’ represents a revolution in advertising
Credit: Little Ceasars

Little Caesars is looking for the star of its next commercial on TikTok

This weekend, the pizza chain announced the challenge at DC FanDome, a free DC virtual fan event. The casting call asks people to submit TikTok videos to be featured in a Little Caesars commercial tied to the upcoming "The Batman" movie, which will come out in March 2022. Commercials created from the Little Caesars' TikTok casting call will air in the weeks leading up to the film’s release and are part of a larger partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures.

Videos will feature TikTok users acting like Batman throughout their day, whether it's dressing like the superhero, talking like him, or making a Batman gadget. To kick off the campaign, Little Caesars is partnering with WarnerMedia for content by TikToker Trevor Bell, a DC-loving actor and producer with 4 million TikTok followers.

Submissions will need to tag Little Caesars TikTok handle, and include the hashtag #BeLikeTheBatman.

@trevorbell_

##Ad Have you ever wanted to ##BeLikeTheBatman or in a Little Caesars commercial? Now you can do both! Check out @littlecaesarspizza for more info, and stay safe!

♬ Cinematic jingle(933976) - S_R
The casting call is the latest in new ways brands are leveraging fans on TikTok. Brands like Chipotle, Disney, and the MLB have used TikTok to find super-fans to fill creator classes. This has become a way for fans to identify themselves as possible brand ambassadors and creators on the app.

“As the pizza brand with the most followers on TikTok, we can’t think of a better way to kick off this incredible partnership with The Batman,” Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, said in a statement announcing the casting call. “We know there is a lot of talent out there among DC fans and Little Caesars enthusiasts and we can’t wait to see what the public comes up with.”

Little Caesars has 238,600 followers on TikTok, and as of Monday, the #BeLikeTheBatman hashtag has 3.2 million views.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

