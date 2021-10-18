Little Caesars uses TikTok to cast its next commercial

Little Caesars is looking for the star of its next commercial on TikTok.

This weekend, the pizza chain announced the challenge at DC FanDome, a free DC virtual fan event. The casting call asks people to submit TikTok videos to be featured in a Little Caesars commercial tied to the upcoming "The Batman" movie, which will come out in March 2022. Commercials created from the Little Caesars' TikTok casting call will air in the weeks leading up to the film’s release and are part of a larger partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures.

Videos will feature TikTok users acting like Batman throughout their day, whether it's dressing like the superhero, talking like him, or making a Batman gadget. To kick off the campaign, Little Caesars is partnering with WarnerMedia for content by TikToker Trevor Bell, a DC-loving actor and producer with 4 million TikTok followers.

Submissions will need to tag Little Caesars TikTok handle, and include the hashtag #BeLikeTheBatman.