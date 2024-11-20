How Mattel, the NFL and Cetaphil are using AI, synthetic data and virtual worlds

Cetaphil prepares for AI search

Marketing leaders from Cetaphil, the 77-year-old brand within Galderma, have been paying attention to the rise of AI search engines, exemplified by Google launching AI Overviews in search, which are AI-generated results that now appear prominently. It’s not just Google emerging in this space; search startup Perplexity AI offers a similar experience, allowing consumers to query AI for their information instead of traditional search. And last month, OpenAI officially launched SearchGPT. The question for Cetaphil, and other brands, is how to appear in these new settings where more—and younger— consumers are turning for information.

Tara Loftis, global president of skin care, Galderma and global head, Cetaphil, and Dodie Itaoui, global head of digital marketing, media and brand engagement, advised brands to ensure that accurate articles about the brands are discoverable on these new platforms.

“If you go on ChatGPT and you ask, ‘which one is the best cleanser in the category,’ or ‘what is the best moisturizer,’ and so on,” Itaoui said, “and you don’t have any article popping or any PR or any earned [media] about it, you will not be featured on ChatGPT.”

The new AI search habits were partly why Cetaphil made earned media, influencer-generated content and experiential marketing, which could get covered in media, a central part of its recent rebrand, Itaoui said.