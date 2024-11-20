How Mattel, the NFL and Cetaphil are using AI, synthetic data and virtual worlds

Emerging technologies are poised to redefine marketing in 2025, and the latest trends point to a future shaped by AI-driven content, synthetic data and virtual experiences. For instance, AI-generated video content, including Coca-Cola’s first AI-produced commercials, create campaigns that could rival traditional TV spots in quality and creativity. Meanwhile, synthetic data, which as the name suggests consists of manufactured data not rooted in information drawn from real-life scenarios, allows brands to fill data gaps without relying on real-world inputs.
From Warner Bros. Pictures’ immersive Roblox activation for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” to advanced AI search, which is remapping consumer touchpoints, 2025 will be about how marketers harness this tech to deepen engagement.
To address all of the innovations, Ad Age’s Emerging Tech Summit brought together executives from Mattel, NFL, Cetaphil and Meta, among others, to discuss the rise of innovation labs around the industry that are lending to futuristic experimentation. Below, a look at the key tech trends that will impact marketing in the new year.