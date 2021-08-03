McDonald’s and Faze Clan team up for largest push in gaming creator content
McDonald’s is gearing up for its largest endeavor in gaming content as the world's largest restaurant company looks to reach the audiences of some of the internet's hottest gaming creators.
McDonald's U.S. is partnering with Faze Clan to feature the creators of the gaming organization in various types of content.
Although Faze Clan and McDonald’s were light on details about the upcoming content, a Faze Clan spokesperson says it will be centered around themes of diversity and inclusion, working to showcase the evolution of diversity within gaming. The content will show the diverse stories of Faze Clan members themselves, the challenges they face in the gaming industry and other underrepresented youth.
Faze Clan, which calls the partnership “gaming’s biggest QSR partnership,” says the content will be rolled out over time. Faze Clan did not reveal the financial terms behind the partnership with McDonald's, which is the biggest quick-service restaurant.
Faze Clan announced the partnership on Twitter with a video showing Faze Clan members gaming in a McDonald’s restaurant. Featured in the video are Faze Clan Co-owner Brian Awadis, better known as Faze Rug on YouTube, where his gaming-focused videos reach 19.5 million subscribers; professional gamer Faze Adapt, known for his “Call of Duty” videos with 6 million subscribers on YouTube; Faze Swagg, who has 2.4 million YouTube subscribers; and Nuke Squad, whose collective members have a following of 184,000 subscribers on YouTube.
While this is McDonald’s largest gaming content effort to date, it isn't the first time the brand has worked with gaming influencers. Local offices have previously partnered with gaming influencers and leagues around initiatives, such as an NBA 2K tournament with McDonald’s crew in California, according to McDonald's.
“McDonald’s is excited to partner with Faze Clan to highlight the communities we serve and champion their passion points in a fun way," said Christopher Mann, chair of McDonald's USA Franchisee Marketing Committee, in a statement. “Through this partnership, we're proud to shine a light on the growing diversity of the gaming industry to positively impact the future of gaming for youth.”
Faze Clan’s content operation now has 85 gaming creators known for their content that spans across gaming, sports, culture and entertainment and have an overall reach of 350 million. Faze Clan members include a mix of esports stars, content creators and sports talent outside of the gaming world including LeBron James’ 16-year-old son Bronny, National Basketball Association star Ben Simmons and rapper Lil Yachty, who just appeared in a content series for snack brand Totino’s on behalf of Faze Clan. The organization has nine esports teams in leagues such as “Call of Duty,” “Fortnite” and “Fifa.” In June, the content house made history by becoming the first esports company to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.
“At Faze, we continue to move diversity and inclusion to the forefront of our priorities and are proud to partner with an iconic brand like McDonald's who has paved the way,” says Faze Clan CEO Lee Trink. “This is another example of Faze expanding our brand beyond the gaming realm and we hope our fans enjoy the content that comes from this groundbreaking partnership.”
McDonald's has been working to increase its diversity and inclusion efforts, such as pledging to increase spending with diverse-owned media and production partners, and tied executive pay to representation goals. The company has faced allegations of racial discrimination against Black franchisees. And in May, Byron Allen sued McDonald's, seeking $10 billion in damages for racial discrimination, alleging the restaurant giant intentionally discriminated against his company through “a pattern of racial stereotyping and refusals to contract.”