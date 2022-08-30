Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

McDonald's debuts Sprite song from TikTok star

The Golden Arches tapped rapper TisaKorean for the tune
By Erika Wheless. Published on August 30, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How Bored Ape Yacht Club is building a metaverse out of its brand identity
Credit: McDonald's

Some McDonald’s fans say there’s just something different about the chain’s Sprite, often calling it “crispy,” “crunchy” or “TV static.” Now the fast food giant has leaned into the fandom by creating a song that tries to capture the taste and feel of its Sprite.

The song “Static” was created by TisaKorean, a rapper with 587,000 followers on TikTok known for making beats. The track includes a sample of the sound of static over a hip-hop beat, and has been released on TikTok and Instagram. Golin Chicago is the agency behind the effort.

@tisakorean #ad siLLy static _ mCdOnaLds 🤪 #McDonaldsStaticSprite ♬ Static - TisaKorean feat Sprite from McDonald’s

Earlier this summer, Sprite was trending on TikTok thanks to a viral Sprite challenge that involved drinking a bottle of the lemon-lime soda without burping. Although Coca-Cola Co., Sprite’s parent company, never acknowledged the trend, the hashtag has reached about a billion views on TikTok. 

More from Ad Age
This McDonald’s-themed metaverse restaurant serves food NFTs—but was built without the chain’s permission
Asa Hiken
McDonald’s plans to reopen some of its Ukraine restaurants
What Sprite's viral TikTok challenge could teach other brands
Erika Wheless

McDonald’s hopes fans will interact with the new song with the hashtag #McDonald’sStaticSprite, and plans to comment or repost favorite videos to their TikTok channel. 

"My go-to drink at McDonald’s has always been Sprite,” TisaKorean said in a statement. “I wanted the Static beat to give people that same feeling and use actual static sounds all throughout the track. Lately, I've been inspired by the 2000s, so I used 909 kickdrums to hype up that electric, snappy type of feel." 

Related: McDonald's also has a Coca-Cola obsession

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Bored Ape Yacht Club is building a metaverse out of its brand identity

How Bored Ape Yacht Club is building a metaverse out of its brand identity
FTC lawsuit against ad tech firm is a warning over data practices for the entire ad industry

FTC lawsuit against ad tech firm is a warning over data practices for the entire ad industry
This McDonald’s-themed metaverse restaurant serves food NFTs—but was built without the chain’s permission

This McDonald’s-themed metaverse restaurant serves food NFTs—but was built without the chain’s permission
How virtual hearing aids are entering Roblox to fight stigma among Gen Z

How virtual hearing aids are entering Roblox to fight stigma among Gen Z
Instacart’s biggest brand campaign features Lizzo’s grocery order

Instacart’s biggest brand campaign features Lizzo’s grocery order

Twitter whistleblower casts new doubts for advertisers in Elon Musk saga

Twitter whistleblower casts new doubts for advertisers in Elon Musk saga
The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list