Meta doubles down on TikTok battle with new ad features for creators

The battle for short-form video content has heated up in recent years, with Meta launching Reels in 2020.

Creators currently have a couple of ways to monetize on TikTok. The app began a creator fund in 2020 with a $200 million pool to pay out creators based on how well their TikToks perform. TikTok also has a tip feature for creators, in which fans can pay them directly, but creators need to have over 100,000 followers to be eligible. Creators can also be a part of the TikTok Creator Marketplace, which helps brands find them for sponsored videos.

Last year, YouTube introduced Shorts as a response to TikTok, though it doesn't yet have ads. Pinterest has integrated ads for creators to work with brands. Snapchat this month announced it would start rolling out mid-roll advertisements in popular creator stories.

All of the safety features brands have come to expect will be available with the new Reels ads, including publisher lists, blocklists, inventory filters and delivery reports. Meta has also been testing full-screen and immersive ads in between Reels—similar to how TikTok ads work—since October and will roll them out worldwide in the next few months. Users will be able to comment, like, save and share these ads, or skip them.

Creators who are already part of Meta’s in-stream ads program—which allows them to put pre-roll, mid-roll, or image ads on longer videos will automatically be eligible to monetize their publicly-shared Reels with ads.

Meta will also test its "Stars" feature on Reels, in which the company pays creators one cent for every "star" a fan sends them. They are currently available on live videos.

As for editing features, creators will now be able to make Reels up to 60 seconds long and save videos to drafts. They’ll also be able to “remix” their videos to include all or part of another Reel, reminiscent of TikTok’s duet and stitch features. Turning live or long-form recorded videos into Reels will roll out in the coming months.

Meta is also making it easier to share Reels to stories on Facebook by adding a Reels label at the top of users’ feeds and showing users other suggested Reels. Meta also said Reels will now be available in more than 150 countries and will be placed in "Watch," its YouTube-like video hub.