Misfits Gaming Group hires first CMO as it looks to become a media company

Misfits Gaming Group hired its first chief marketing officer as the company looks to evolve from an esports organization into a media company.

Steve Brauntuch joins the company from Activision Blizzard, where he spent four years, most recently as the director of global marketing. At the same time, Misfits also welcomes Candace Rhymer to chief people officer. Alyson Schefren will become the new VP of integrated marketing for the sales team.

“Steve, Candace, and Alyson will be critical in Misfits’ evolution from an esports org to a media enterprise,'' Ben Spoont, CEO and co-founder of Misfits Gaming Group, said in a statement. “As we apply the considerable resources available to reimagine our business, I’m thrilled to partner with these talented senior leaders to tell our story and ensure we remain a person-first organization.”

The hires come as Misfits pivots to become a media enterprise on the heels of a $35 million investment from E.W. Scripps in September. The funding is meant to refocus the business to help it launch a slate of programming for traditional linear broadcast. The content will give an inside look at the teams, characters and lives behind gaming’s most competitive teams. Boca Raton, Fla.-based MGG has five professional esports teams, including Florida Mayhem and the Florida Mutineers.