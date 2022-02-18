MLB players get social media help as baseball courts younger fans

If you can't play baseball, make content instead.

Influential, an influencer marketing agency, announced Thursday that it will partner with the MLB Players Association to make 1,200 active players a part of its network. The move was announced as a lockout continues to threaten the start of the league’s 2022 season.

The partnership will give players insights into their social media data across all platforms, including TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Knowing their reach, engagement, and other data points could help players pitch themselves for brand deals.

“This partnership provides our members with the tools they need to understand the value of their digital profiles and impact,” Evan Kaplan, managing director of MLB Players, Inc., said in a statement.

The deal comes at a tense time for players, who are currently locked out of the league by the owners. The labor lockout, which began in December following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, has already delayed spring training games and could lead to a shortened season should talks remain at an impasse. The most recent negotiation reportedly lasted 15 minutes.