Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Musk proposes to buy Twitter for original offer price of $54.20 a share

Elon Musk had been trying for months to back out of his contract to acquire Twitter, signed in April
Published on October 04, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
100 Thieves CEO created energy drinks made for esports

Elon Musk is proposing to buy Twitter for his original offer price of $54.20 a share

Credit: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is proposing to buy Twitter Inc. for the original offer price of $54.20 a share, potentially avoiding a courtroom fight over one of the most contentious acquisitions in recent history. 

Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Twitter shares climbed as much as 18% on the news, and are now halted. Representatives for Musk and for San Francisco-based Twitter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk’s proposal to match the original deal terms means Twitter is facing a future under the leadership of a mercurial billionaire who has spent months publicly criticizing its management and questioning its value. It also means that his claims—about how many of Twitter’s users are bots, for instance—are not likely to be scrutinized in a courtroom. 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

Musk had been trying for months to back out of his contract to acquire Twitter, signed in April. Musk began showing signs of buyer’s remorse shortly after the deal was announced, alleging that Twitter had misled him about the size of its user base and the prevalence of automated accounts known as bots.

Musk formally quit the accord in July and Twitter sued him in Delaware Chancery Court to force him to go forward with the purchase. A trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 17. In the weeks-long run-up to that showdown, lawyers for both sides have fired cannonades of subpoenas at each other aimed at teasing out testimony and evidence. 

Read more: Elon Musk's Twitter texts, condensed for advertisers

More social media news from Ad Age
Paid leave inequities get exposed in TikTok campaign from fintech startup Sorbet
Gillian Follett
Meta puts new ads in Facebook Reels and will share revenue with creators
Garett Sloane
How Meta reset brand safety controls on Facebook and Instagram
Garett Sloane

Musk’s side needed to demonstrate that Twitter violated the terms of the deal. Twitter alleged that Musk used the bots issue as a pretext for backing out of a deal he no longer found economically sound. 

Musk’s legal team was getting the sense that the case was not going well, as Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick sided repeatedly with Twitter in pre-trial rulings, according to one person familiar. Even with the late emergence of a Twitter whistleblower who alleged executives weren’t forthcoming on security and bot issues, there were concerns Musk’s side would not be able to prove a material adverse effect, the legal standard required to exit the contract.

More news about Twitter
Elon Musk's Twitter texts, condensed for advertisers
Garett Sloane
Twitter whistle-blower describes ‘ticking bomb’ of security gaps
Ex-Twitter, Facebook execs urge lawmakers to rein in social media platforms

Twitter shareholders voted on Sept. 13 to accept the buyout offer as Musk submitted it. The company said at the time that 98.6% of the votes cast were in favor of the deal. Musk, Twitter’s largest shareholder, didn’t vote at all, according to two people familiar with his decision. Musk owned almost 10% of Twitter—more than 73 million shares—when he agreed to acquire the company.

Musk was scheduled to answer questions about the deal in Austin, Texas on Oct. 6-7, according to a court filing Tuesday. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal was scheduled to sit down for his deposition Monday. 

The case is Twitter v. Musk, 22-0613, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

 

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

100 Thieves CEO created energy drinks made for esports

100 Thieves CEO created energy drinks made for esports
Meta puts new ads in Facebook Reels and will share revenue with creators

Meta puts new ads in Facebook Reels and will share revenue with creators
How Meta reset brand safety controls on Facebook and Instagram

How Meta reset brand safety controls on Facebook and Instagram
Carolyn Everson joins Disney board

Carolyn Everson joins Disney board
Elon Musk's Twitter texts, condensed for advertisers

Elon Musk's Twitter texts, condensed for advertisers
How Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' advertisers feel about its ratings so far

How Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' advertisers feel about its ratings so far
Meta announces hiring freeze, warns employees of restructuring

Meta announces hiring freeze, warns employees of restructuring
How a hard seltzer brand used TikTok and texting to convince retailers it would sell

How a hard seltzer brand used TikTok and texting to convince retailers it would sell