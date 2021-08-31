NFT testimonials become a crypto Twitter staple

NFTs are red hot and it appears like everyone speculating on the digital images wants to make that abundantly clear in the social media cryptosphere.

Sean Kelly said he’s a 24-year-old that recently helped launch Chibi Dinos NFT, and sold nearly 10,000 cartoonish dinos for $2 million within 18 minutes. EtherRock, which are digital pictures of cartoonish rocks, are fetching hundreds of thousands of dollars. In the last week, a CryptoPunks image of a head sold for $4.5 million, according to industry tracker NonFungible.com.

The mania is reaching fever pitch on Twitter, the main hangout of crypto enthusiasts, where users are trading stories of expensive purchases and huge returns. Stories of lives changed as NFTs skyrocket in value abound. Among the hoopla, unit sales of NFTs have more than doubled since June, per NonFungible.

Andrew Kang, founder of Mechanism Capital, recently bought two digital rocks for about $200,000 each, he said. Companies are investing in NFTs as well: Crypto wallet ZenGo just bought a digital penguin as a mascot.