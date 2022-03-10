Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Pinterest looks to prove it can drive brand sales with new checkout feature

Users will also now see a customized shopping surface
By Erika Wheless. Published on March 10, 2022.
Brands that have filed metaverse trademarks—and what it all means
Credit: Pinterest

Pinterest is finally adding checkout functionality as it looks to prove to brands it can drive sales as a full-funnel shopping destination. 

The new feature, announced at Pinterest’s second advertiser summit, will let users complete an entire purchase on Pinterest without ever leaving the app, something that users and analysts have been asking about in recent years as social media platforms ramp up their social commerce offerings. Previously, users would be redirected to a merchant’s site to finish their purchase. For now, checkout is still in beta for select Shopify merchants in the U.S.

Pinterest users will also now see a personal shopping page, called Your Shop, with products from both creators and brands. Your Shop is also still in beta for U.S. users, and will be rolled out nation-wide later this year. The feature builds on the app’s “Shop” tab, which automatically aggregates all shoppable products that a user has saved. Your Shop will show users new products “based on their own activity and preferences.”

Social platforms have ramped up efforts around commerce amid the pandemic, as more shoppers turned to e-commerce to make purchases. Earlier this week, Twitter announced it expanded the number of products businesses can list on their profile.

Metaverse and NFT hype lure marketers back to SXSW
Garett Sloane
Why Wendy's keeps betting big on March Madness
Jon Springer
How brands should respond to Ukraine-Russia war
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Pinterest has been steadily adding more commerce features in the last year. In October, it introduced two new ad styles–one that showed multiple images, and another that allowed creators to tag brand partners. It also launched shoppable episodes on Pinterest TV.

Pinterest also made some updates to its catalog upload feature to include automatic pricing updates. Later this summer, businesses in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. will get more details from the Pinterest trends tool, allowing them to see real-time search data, trend types and more granular audience data. The tool will roll out to more countries later this year.

Ultimately, Pinterest's goal is to take users from coming to the app for inspiration to actually driving purchases. 

