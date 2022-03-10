Pinterest looks to prove it can drive brand sales with new checkout feature

Pinterest is finally adding checkout functionality as it looks to prove to brands it can drive sales as a full-funnel shopping destination.

The new feature, announced at Pinterest’s second advertiser summit, will let users complete an entire purchase on Pinterest without ever leaving the app, something that users and analysts have been asking about in recent years as social media platforms ramp up their social commerce offerings. Previously, users would be redirected to a merchant’s site to finish their purchase. For now, checkout is still in beta for select Shopify merchants in the U.S.

Pinterest users will also now see a personal shopping page, called Your Shop, with products from both creators and brands. Your Shop is also still in beta for U.S. users, and will be rolled out nation-wide later this year. The feature builds on the app’s “Shop” tab, which automatically aggregates all shoppable products that a user has saved. Your Shop will show users new products “based on their own activity and preferences.”

Social platforms have ramped up efforts around commerce amid the pandemic, as more shoppers turned to e-commerce to make purchases. Earlier this week, Twitter announced it expanded the number of products businesses can list on their profile.