Reddit debuts new ad placement in conversation threads

Reddit is looking to connect advertisers to consumers while they are engaged in conversations with a new ad placement that sits within a conversation thread.

Conversation Placements will sit under the original post and above the first comment.

Reddit predominantly consists of these conversations, with Reddit users contributing to more than 350,000 conversations on the platform every day and spending about 42% of their time on the platform in a conversation thread, according to the company.

Reddit ads have never before appeared in conversation threads. The publisher says that allowing advertisers to put ads here will expand the reach of their campaigns because users often land in conversation threads directly from internet searches and are unreachable from anywhere else on the platform.

“It’s the latest example of our ads business continuing to meet the needs of advertisers,” Harold Klaje, Reddit’s global exec VP and president of advertising, said in the announcement. “We’ve invested a lot in the past year to evolve our product offering to ensure brands can best leverage the power and value of Reddit, and creating opportunities for advertisers to meaningfully engage with users is key to delivering on this.”