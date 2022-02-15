Reddit deepens Tinuiti relationship as it courts ad agencies ahead of IPO

Reddit did not disclose the terms of the deal. Tinuiti has been working with Reddit since 2020, but they now have a closer relationship, according to the announcement.

Last year, Reddit said that it topped $100 million in ad sales in the second quarter, which represented 192% growth over the same quarter in 2020. The second quarter also happened to represent a windfall for a number of internet ad companies in comparison to the second quarter of 2020, which was when the COVID-19 pandemic hit hardest.

Reddit has also set 2023 as the year it could top $1 billion in advertising revenue. Before it gets there, however, it has to turn its amalgam of rowdy communities into popular advertising targets. Reddit has said it has more than 50 million daily users, making it small in comparison to Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, but it has an outsized role to play in internet culture.

Reddit has more than 100,000 communities known as subreddits devoted to everything from TV shows and movies to memes. Last year, “Wall Street Bets” captured the attention of Wall Street when the Reddit community sparked interest in underdog stocks like GameStop and AMC. This year, a forum known as “Anti-Work” has been gaining popularity among disgruntled employees around the world.

Tinuiti already works with Google, Meta, Amazon, Walmart and TikTok. Last year, it acquired Ortega Group, an agency specializing in selling on Amazon, and Bliss Point Media, which bolstered Tinuiti’s connected TV media business. Earlier this month, Tinuiti started an influencer marketing arm.

Tinuiti works with brands like e.l.f Cosmetics, Converse and Rite Aid. Most recently, Tinuiti worked with Reddit to find new users for M1 Finance, a money management platform and robo-advisor. Financial services are of growing importance in Reddit's ad sales strategy, as it promotes communities like Wall Street Bets and a host of forums focused on cryptocurrencies.

“Tinuiti is focused on ensuring our clients have the most innovative and first-to-market competitive advantages across their entire media approach with the freshest levers at their disposal,” Obele Brown-West, Tinuiti’s chief solutions officer, said in a statement announcing the deal.