Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Russell Westbrook gets into ad game with new media venture RW Digital

Russell Westbrook Enterprises links up with Causal IQ to help connect advertisers with multicultural audiences
Published on July 29, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Credit: Bloomberg

Basketball star Russell Westbrook is getting into the digital media sector, adding a new division to his business as he enters the advertising industry.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard, who makes investments and signs partnership deals through his Russell Westbrook Enterprises, is linking up with digital marketer Causal IQ to help connect advertisers with multicultural audiences through a new venture called RW Digital. Financial terms of the arrangement weren’t disclosed.

The business is staffed by dedicated teams from both companies and uses the ad tech firm’s back-end infrastructure. Early clients include PepsiCo Inc., AT&T Inc.,  American Airlines Group Inc. and A+E Networks.

 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

RWE is now involved in several business lines such as real estate, venture capital, insurance, education and fashion line Honor the Gift, which has collaborated with the likes of Nike Inc.’s Jordan brand and the NBA’s players union. Westbrook has also been in media, producing a History Channel documentary that debuted in May.

“We’ve been keeping so much stuff quiet,” Westbrook said. “People just see me on the court, but I want to build an enterprise that’s done the right way.”

Westbrook, 33, has been an active investor in the latter stages of his career, putting money into businesses like social network Triller Inc., Flow Beverage Corp. alkaline spring water, Health House fitness and data-science firm Tulco Holdings. Last year, he invested in Varo Bank and took on an advisory role at the digital banking company.

More news from Ad Age
Procter & Gamble cuts marketing spending in face of inflation and supply woes
Jack Neff
6 takeaways from Ad Age’s Small Agency Conference
Ad Age Staff
Marketing winners and losers of the week
Adrianne Pasquarelli

The nine-time All-Star is heading into his 15th season in the league as trade rumors run wild in the offseason, when he has a bit more time to work on expanding his businesses. 

“I’m locked in year-round,” said Westbrook. “This is an important thing for me, for my future, for my legacy, for our kids.”

—Bloomberg News

Ad Age Small Agency Awards

See all of the 2022 winners
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Meta, Google, Apple and others reveal the messy state of digital advertising

Meta, Google, Apple and others reveal the messy state of digital advertising
Why Google's cookie confusion is splitting the ad industry

Why Google's cookie confusion is splitting the ad industry
Instagram's TikTok-like changes don't annoy advertisers like they do the Kardashians

Instagram's TikTok-like changes don't annoy advertisers like they do the Kardashians
Why a blockchain network opened a Web3 store in New York

Why a blockchain network opened a Web3 store in New York
Meta defends Reels, metaverse strategies after ad revenue falls

Meta defends Reels, metaverse strategies after ad revenue falls
Google postpones demise of cookies to 2024

Google postpones demise of cookies to 2024
BeReal and brands—how marketers are using the anti-Instagram

BeReal and brands—how marketers are using the anti-Instagram