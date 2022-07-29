Russell Westbrook gets into ad game with new media venture RW Digital

RWE is now involved in several business lines such as real estate, venture capital, insurance, education and fashion line Honor the Gift, which has collaborated with the likes of Nike Inc.’s Jordan brand and the NBA’s players union. Westbrook has also been in media, producing a History Channel documentary that debuted in May.

“We’ve been keeping so much stuff quiet,” Westbrook said. “People just see me on the court, but I want to build an enterprise that’s done the right way.”

Westbrook, 33, has been an active investor in the latter stages of his career, putting money into businesses like social network Triller Inc., Flow Beverage Corp. alkaline spring water, Health House fitness and data-science firm Tulco Holdings. Last year, he invested in Varo Bank and took on an advisory role at the digital banking company.