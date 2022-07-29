Russell Westbrook gets into ad game with new media venture RW Digital

Basketball star Russell Westbrook is getting into the digital media sector, adding a new division to his business as he enters the advertising industry.
The Los Angeles Lakers point guard, who makes investments and signs partnership deals through his Russell Westbrook Enterprises, is linking up with digital marketer Causal IQ to help connect advertisers with multicultural audiences through a new venture called RW Digital. Financial terms of the arrangement weren’t disclosed.
The business is staffed by dedicated teams from both companies and uses the ad tech firm’s back-end infrastructure. Early clients include PepsiCo Inc., AT&T Inc., American Airlines Group Inc. and A+E Networks.