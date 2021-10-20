Shopify comes to Spotify

If you’re a musician with a Shopify shop, your Spotify page might be a new revenue generator.

Artists will be able to showcase their merchandise in the app. To set it up, artists will need to connect their Spotify for Artists account with their Shopify online stores. They can then choose three products to feature directly in their Spotify profiles, making it easy for fans to buy. As pandemic restrictions lift, and fans return to concerts, the new partnership with Spotify could make it easier for fans to make purchases there, instead of at the merchant table. While Spotify is not taking any fees from merch sales, normal Shopify fees will apply.

“For many fans, Spotify is the primary way they interact with an artists' music, and we are excited to give artists a new way to capitalize on that moment,” Camille Hearst, head of Spotify for Artists, said in a statement announcing the partnership. “We want to provide artists with as many resources as possible to help turn listeners into fans, fans into superfans and, ultimately, help artists earn more. The integration of Shopify's powerful backend for powering commerce presents a significant step forward in our efforts to help artists maximize additional revenue streams and give them agency over their careers.”