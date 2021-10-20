Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Shopify comes to Spotify

The partnership will bring musicians’ merch into the Spotify app
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 20, 2021.
PayPal is considering buying Pinterest
20211025_ShopifySpotify_ShopifySpotify_3x2.jpg
Credit: ShopifySpotify

If you’re a musician with a Shopify shop, your Spotify page might be a new revenue generator.

Artists will be able to showcase their merchandise in the app. To set it up, artists will need to connect their Spotify for Artists account with their Shopify online stores. They can then choose three products to feature directly in their Spotify profiles, making it easy for fans to buy. As pandemic restrictions lift, and fans return to concerts, the new partnership with Spotify could make it easier for fans to make purchases there, instead of at the merchant table. While Spotify is not taking any fees from merch sales, normal Shopify fees will apply.

“For many fans, Spotify is the primary way they interact with an artists' music, and we are excited to give artists a new way to capitalize on that moment,” Camille Hearst, head of Spotify for Artists, said in a statement announcing the partnership. “We want to provide artists with as many resources as possible to help turn listeners into fans, fans into superfans and, ultimately, help artists earn more. The integration of Shopify's powerful backend for powering commerce presents a significant step forward in our efforts to help artists maximize additional revenue streams and give them agency over their careers.” 

Shopify has been on a steady march this year to expand its partnerships. The company has been fueled by the e-commerce surge from the pandemic. Back in October 2020, Shopify started allowing merchants to manage TikTok ad campaigns from within Shopify. In August, Shopify took that partnership a step further, making business accounts on TikTok shoppable from within the app. The commerce company also has an integration with Roku, allowing Shopify merchants to set up CTV campaigns.

“Thousands of artists already choose Shopify as their commerce platform, and now we’re bringing fans and artists even closer together with the launch of the Spotify channel,” Amir Kabbara, Shopify’s director of product, said in a statement. “Artists today are entrepreneurial. They’re building multifaceted brands and businesses, and now we’re making it easier for them to meet fans where they are. By bringing entrepreneurship to Spotify, we’re empowering artists to think beyond the traditional merch table with new ways to monetize, and to experiment with their brands through commerce.”

The new Spotify integration will be available to artists in all markets where Spotify is available, and available to listeners in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. Shopify is offering a 90-day free trial to all Spotify artists who sign up for Shopify.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

