Despite some hiccups, the app isn't giving up on turning itself into a shopping destination. TikTok announced its first round of shopping solutions in September of last year, including product links and dynamic showcase ads. But U.S. customers have been slow to adopt live shopping. TikTok reportedly had to pull back its live shopping pilot in the U.K. after several influencers dropped out of the program. Still, the app has been a huge driver of sales for brands and small businesses, with the hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuy reaching over 19 billion views. Heading into the holidays, the tech platforms are bulking up their shopping capabilities, despite economic headwinds.

TikTok also announced new shopping ads partners: Smartly.io is now the app’s ads and campaign partner and Productsup is the catalog feed partner. There are several commerce partners, including Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Ecwid.