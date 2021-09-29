This TikTok creator’s logo spoofs of Apple, Starbucks and Amazon are getting brands’ attention

The wave of brand requests speaks to brands' desire is to connect with audiences on TikTok. Even with the manpower and finances of a large marketing team, that isn’t necessarily the secret to success on TikTok. Due to the app’s particular tone and need for authentic content, it can leave brands wondering where they fit in, or how to engage there. Zugay has given them an opening to do just that, because every brand has a logo.

“It goes to highlight the importance of brands needing to be agile and having a pulse on cultural cues to engage and resonate with a broader and younger audience,” said Yi Chen, senior director of strategy for creative and media at SCS, an indie marketing agency.

Albert Thompson, managing director of digital at Walton Isaacson, said it’s amazing that these Fortune 250 companies have leaned into the joke. “It is so uncommon for them to go off-script,” he said. “Allowing her to do it on a whim, and then adopting the logo, is unprecedented.”