TikTok strikes deal with Tinuiti to give clients access to new ad opportunities

Tinuiti becomes first indie U.S agency to join TikTok’s Campaign Management program
By Erika Wheless. Published on July 21, 2021.
What brands should know about TikTok music and trends
Credit: Bloomberg

TikTok is naming performance marketing agency Tinuiti as the first U.S. independent agency to receive its Campaign Management badge, which gives Tinuiti clients access to the social platforms suite of creative, influencer and data-driven services. 

The accreditation will mean that Tinuiti clients will be able to see their TikTok campaigns in the Mobius dashboard, Tinuiti’s marketing and media technology, and be able to test out upcoming TikTok ad products. As TikTok’s popularity continues to grow (it recently surpassed 3 million global downloads), brands and agencies are finding that a presence on TikTok is becoming an important part of their marketing strategies.

“This Campaign Management badge distinguishes Tinuiti as an innovative social partner for our clients who will now have access to creative opportunities that otherwise would not have been available to them” Kolin Kleveno, senior VP of addressable media at Tinuit, said in a statement. “Our focus will be on driving more sophisticated activations across all parts of the funnel with TikTok-friendly creative and proper measurement."

The partnership comes on the heels of Tinuiti’s announcement in June 2021 that it is bringing it’s influencer marketing practice in-house. “We know that setting up creator content is often a barrier for clients who want to try TikTok, which is very much creator-first,” said Avi Ben-Zvi, VP of social for Tinuiti. 

Tinuiti recently facilitated Revlon's use of TikTok’s TopView ad product, which runs an ad right when users open the app. The one-day placement in mid-May ended with 10 million Amazon store visits, according to the announcement.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social platforms' advertising and product updates. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

