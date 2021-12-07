Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Twitter names top brand tweets of 2021

The social media platform unveils and congratulates its top performers
By Parker Herren. Published on December 07, 2021.
Credit: Images via brands, Twitter

The viral tweet has become a coveted achievement for brands, an emblem of an engaged fandom and license to bragging rights for a crafty social media manager. But like a social media "Hunger Games," only a lucky few can be crowned the best of the year.

Twitter has taken the charge to do exactly that and released its list of this year’s top brand tweets, the “#BestOfTweets,” some based on nominations from the platform’s internal creative team and others purely on the merit of a post’s metrics.

And the winners are:

Most tweeted about brand: Disney+

The entertainment giant’s streaming service racked up the highest number of mentions this year. Thanks to hyped new properties like “WandaVision” and “Loki,” Disney was able to top the charts of Twitter’s engagement metrics, with the help of agency Publicis Groupe.

Best campaign with an electrifying launch: Ford F-150 Lightning

The all-American vehicle brand took to Twitter live to launch its new electric vehicle, the F-150 Lightning. Partnering with agencies Wieden+Kennedy, VLMY&R, Imagination and MindShare, the event boosted SOV 33% in the electric truck market compared to last year.

Best campaign that connected to a major moment: Mountain Dew

To launch its new flavor Major Melon, Mountain Dew turned its Super Bowl ad into a game. Viewers would need to count the number of Major Melon bottles in the gameday spot then tweet that number at the brand in order to compete for a $1 million prize. John Cena starred in the commercial from OMD Worldwide and TBWA\Chiat\Day NY.

Most popular brand tweet: Nick Jr.

For the 25th anniversary of the children’s show “Blues Clues,” actor Steve Burns, the show’s original host, dropped an emotional message on Nick Jr.’s account. The beloved character finally explained his departure from the show and let viewers know he never forgot them. Twitter may be able to track engagement, but it can’t track the tears of joy shed over this tweet.

Best brand presence: McDonald’s

The fast food chain has partnered in multiple viral celebrity collabs this year while also putting up pretty fierce competition with its sassy tweets, so Twitter chose McDonald’s and agencies Wieden+Kennedy and OMD USA to represent the best of the best in brand Twitter.

Most tweeted brand hashtag: Nintendo

Through its new titles and launch streams, Nintendo and agencies We the Collective and Reprise Digital have kept the world enthralled for the past two years, evidenced by the numbers over that period. For 2021, the hashtag "#NintendoSwitch" was tweeted by 91 million fans. Maybe this is a thank you to Animal Crossing helping us survive the pandemic.

Best campaign to creatively push the envelope: Oreo

This summer, Oreo developed its own system of astrology with “#OreoScope.” The brand granted those who liked its tweet with a personalized reading not based on their sun or moon signs, but their Oreo sign. The campaign came from agencies VaynerMedia, The Martin Agency and 360i.

Best campaign that said “thank you” for all of us: CeraVe

Skincare brand CeraVe helmed a moving campaign this summer called “Heroes Behind the Masks” to thank medical professionals and frontline workers. Through account takeovers and the hashtag “#ThankYouNurses,” it generated massive support and words of gratitude for those working tirelessly to save lives during the pandemic.

