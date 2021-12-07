Twitter names top brand tweets of 2021

The viral tweet has become a coveted achievement for brands, an emblem of an engaged fandom and license to bragging rights for a crafty social media manager. But like a social media "Hunger Games," only a lucky few can be crowned the best of the year.

Twitter has taken the charge to do exactly that and released its list of this year’s top brand tweets, the “#BestOfTweets,” some based on nominations from the platform’s internal creative team and others purely on the merit of a post’s metrics.

And the winners are:

Most tweeted about brand: Disney+

The entertainment giant’s streaming service racked up the highest number of mentions this year. Thanks to hyped new properties like “WandaVision” and “Loki,” Disney was able to top the charts of Twitter’s engagement metrics, with the help of agency Publicis Groupe.