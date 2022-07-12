Twitter sues Elon Musk to force $44 billion takeover to proceed

Twitter Inc. sued billionaire Elon Musk over his abandoned $44 billion takeover offer.
Lawyers for Twitter told a Delaware judge that the world’s richest man failed to honor his agreement to pay $54.20 a share for the San Francisco-based social media platform. Musk abandoned the deal Friday, citing in part concerns about the number of fake accounts among users.
Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor said last week that the company planned to pursue legal action against Musk, and in a letter released Monday, its lawyers called the deal termination “invalid and wrongful.” The filing sets up what will be a closely watched court battle between Musk and Twitter, a communications tool that the billionaire favors but where his missives have previously gotten him in legal trouble.