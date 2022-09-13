Twitter whistle-blower describes ‘ticking bomb’ of security gaps

Twitter Inc.’s security lapses were so grave that they threatened national security, the company’s former head of security-turned-whistle-blower told senators on Tuesday.

Speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Peiter Zatko, also known by his hacker name “Mudge,” said Twitter was a decade behind necessary security upgrades, which he described as a “ticking bomb of security vulnerabilities.”

“Twitter’s unsafe handling of the data of its users and its inability or unwillingness to truthfully represent issues to its board of directors and regulators have created real risk to tens of millions of Americans, the American democratic process, and America’s national security,” Zatko said in the hearing.

He also said the company’s leadership “repeatedly covered up its security failures by duping regulators and lying to users and investors.”