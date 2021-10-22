Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Watch live on Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET: Miracle Mop founder Joy Mangano on the future of livestream shopping

Joy Mangano will discuss her new live shopping show on USA Network and how entrepreneurs can best use social platforms
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on October 22, 2021.
Influencer marketing is now in session

Watch the livestream broadcast here on Monday at 12:30 p.m.—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In Monday's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Miracle Mop founder and HSN veteran Joy Mangano will join Assistant Managing Editor Jeanine Poggi, to discuss the future of livestream shopping. 

 

Livestream shopping has taken on a new life with nearly every digital giant from YouTube to Amazon trying their hand at the format. This includes traditional TV networks, with Mangano creating a new "Shark Tank"-style type competition show for USA Network, where the winners are decided by how much product they sell during the live broadcast. 

Those watching "America's Big Deal" are delivered a code on screen to scan in order to purchase the products featured during the episode. 

Live shopping on TV is certainly nothing new to Mangano, who launched her career by selling the Miracle Mop on HSN and QVC. Mangano will discuss the next evolution in live shopping, how she is utilizing social platforms for the recent launch of her new product live, and advice for building brands from the ground up. 

20211021_NUP_195780_00048_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit:
NBC Universal

Jeanine Poggi

