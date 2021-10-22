Livestream shopping has taken on a new life with nearly every digital giant from YouTube to Amazon trying their hand at the format. This includes traditional TV networks, with Mangano creating a new "Shark Tank"-style type competition show for USA Network, where the winners are decided by how much product they sell during the live broadcast.

Those watching "America's Big Deal" are delivered a code on screen to scan in order to purchase the products featured during the episode.

Live shopping on TV is certainly nothing new to Mangano, who launched her career by selling the Miracle Mop on HSN and QVC. Mangano will discuss the next evolution in live shopping, how she is utilizing social platforms for the recent launch of her new product live, and advice for building brands from the ground up.