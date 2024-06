The shopping assistant is one of a handful of tech innovations Walmart unveiled today during its Associates Week in Bentonville, Arkansas. Others include allowing select customers in Dallas-Fort Worth to order items via drone delivery directly through the Walmart app and a major expansion of the Walmart InHome program, which allows consumers for $19.99 a month to subscribe to unlimited delivery dropped off in their kitchens or garages.

Although people tend to use text for shopping assistant conversations, as they do for search, the technology should work with voice too, provided the user’s device can make the speech-to-text conversion, said Tom Ward, Walmart’s chief e-commerce officer, during a presentation.

“I think the richer the search terms become, people use voice for those kinds of terms,” Ward said. Much of the training for the AI will occur as more people use the shopping assistant, he said.