Walmart’s new self-service ad tools help it compete against Amazon for third-party sellers

The Walmart Ad Center also will be streamlined for Marketplace sellers, reducing what was a three-day enrollment process to seconds, according to the post. New Marketplace sellers will be automatically onboarded to the self-serve platform, and automatic onboarding will also be rolled out to existing sellers.

Walmart Marketplace is also adding application program interface (API) partners beyond initial markets in Canada, the U.K. and India, with a focus on supporting sellers from China. It expects the new partners to be in place before the end of this quarter, in time for the bulk of holiday spending.

Greenberg in his post said Walmart data shows customers want buying suggestions, and the search platform helps. More than half of Walmart customers say they feel comfortable buying from Marketplace sellers and have done so. “Nearly 90% of those surveyed say they are becoming more cost-conscious and 32% are open to switching brands to save,” Greenberg said. “Marketplace sellers have a unique opportunity to stand out from the competition.”