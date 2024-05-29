What Gen Z blocking TikTok creators means for influencer marketing strategies

“[Brands] are going to have to understand that creators are very multifaceted, and they’re not just going to talk about skin care—they’re also going to talk about major conflicts,” Bachan said. “Yes, there are legalities involved in all of these things, but you have a lot of people who have a lot of care for other people right now, and that’s where this movement is coming from. Now is the time to think more like a human and less like a brand.”

An influencer marketing minefield

Influencer marketing has become increasingly perilous for brands to navigate since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, particularly for those insistent on only partnering with creators who haven’t spoken about the conflict on social media. For any brand courting Gen Z consumers, avoiding any discussion of political or social issues is no longer an option, said Austin Null, influencer marketing strategy director at full-service agency McKinney. And that extends to their choice of creators.

“You can’t be passive anymore. We’re in an age where literally every single thing is talked about and seen [on social media],” he said. “With this new generation of consumers, especially the way that people are mobilizing on TikTok, there’s no way of getting around that anymore … It’s not like you have to talk about [the war] all the time, but you can’t pretend like it’s not a thing and just continue to move on with your normal content. That goes for both brands and influencers.”

Gen Z certainly hasn’t avoided discussing the Israel-Hamas war. On the night of the Met Gala, for example, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters—many of them students at Columbia University, New York University and other nearby colleges—marched toward the Metropolitan Museum of Art intending to protest outside of the annual event, but were intercepted by police on their way there, according to Bloomberg.

Some of marketers’ trepidation around partnering with creators who have been vocal about the war likely stems from them recently witnessing Gen Z consumers slice the “brand guillotine” through companies such as Starbucks and McDonald’s for their perceived pro-Israel stance, Null said. For instance, Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan appeared to be pointing to a TikTok-driven boycott of the coffee shop chain when referring to “misperceptions about our position” as a key factor in the “softening of U.S. traffic” during Starbucks’ fiscal first-quarter earnings call in January.