What Gen Z blocking TikTok creators means for influencer marketing strategies

Gen Zers on TikTok are leading an online uprising against dozens of high-profile influencers and celebrities that is leaving brands even more uncertain about how they should approach creator partnerships in an already volatile influencer marketing landscape.
Earlier this month, tens of thousands of TikTok users began bringing a so-called “digital guillotine” down on a slew of celebrities and influencers who they’ve accused of failing to leverage their massive social media followings to speak out against the Israel-Hamas war. The social media movement, most commonly referred to as either #Blockout2024 or #BlockTok, focuses on identifying an ever-expanding list of influential figures for TikTokers to collectively block across social media, including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and James Charles, among many others.
“We gave them their platforms,” said TikTok user @ladyfromtheoutside, who coined the term “digital guillotine,” in a video that’s amassed more than 2.7 million views and nearly 600,000 likes since May 8. “It’s time to take it back—take our views away, our likes, our comments, our money—by blocking them on all social media and digital platforms.”
Her video also includes the inciting incident that kicked off the #Blockout2024 movement—a now-deleted video of influencer Haley Kalil dressed in an elaborate Marie Antoinette-inspired gown for the Met Gala and mouthing along to an infamous quote often attributed to the French queen, “Let them eat cake.” TikTok users quickly dog-piled on Kalil for choosing that audio clip, which many viewed as insensitive when juxtaposed with horrific images coming out of the Israel-Hamas war on the same night and the ongoing cost of living crisis in the U.S.