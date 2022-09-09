What Roblox's new ad formats mean for brands

Advertisers will be able to set up banner and portal ads by uploading creative into the Roblox ad system, where they can set budgets and targeting, and set bids to pay for impressions or portal transports. But not every player will be able to see portal ads since they’ll be dynamic depending on age and targeting.

“We decided to set user expectations so that they can understand that what they’re seeing doesn't always match their friends,” Sim said in an interview. “We think clearly labeling an ad will let them know it was dynamically served.”

Creative will be dynamic by default, but Sim acknowledges that some games may want that cohesion. Brands and developers will be able to turn off dynamic ads and allow targeting at the game server level, meaning that all players who enter the game will see the same ads.

Vans and Warner Brothers studios have been some of the first brands to test the new formats. Sim said that Roblox plans to test the ads with developers and a handful of advertisers by the end of this year. Next year, the new ads should be available to all advertisers and developers.