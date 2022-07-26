Why Madewell shifted ad spend to TikTok despite bigger Instagram reach

Despite a low follower count on TikTok, apparel retailer Madewell is investing heavily in the platform for its latest campaign. The brand opted to shift spend away from other social platforms creators prove to be a strong marketing tool and a good return on spend amid a looming recession.
Madewell has around 6,000 TikTok followers (compared to J. Crew’s 21,000, and Everlane’s 7,000), but boasts 1.4 million followers on Instagram. So why focus on TikTok? Because consumers told them to—Madewell tapped into customer insights through its Madewell group chat, a pool of around 5,000 volunteer customers who answer surveys and questions that help guide marketing, according to Derek Yarbrough, Madewell’s chief marketing officer.