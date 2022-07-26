Why Madewell shifted ad spend to TikTok despite bigger Instagram reach

Madewell created the hashtag #Jortcore in an effort to promote jean shorts, or jorts, and show how to style them for the season. The goal is to engage with Gen Z and highlight sustainability by transforming pre-worn Madewell jeans.

The name #Jortcore taps into the idea of “core” fashion trends, which means focusing your style on a single aesthetic. Core fashion trends include #tenniscore, #balletcore, and #Barbiecore. These trends embrace a certain aesthetic, such as the skorts of tenniscore or the bright pinks of Barbiecore. Jortcore centers around outfits including jean shorts.

The campaign also focuses on another company value: sustainability. The legs of the jeans can be sent to Madewell to be upcycled, and the brand has a line of previously worn garments through Thredup, an online consignment and thrift shop. All scraps collected will be donated to Gee Bend Quilters to create patchwork pieces.

For now, the brand is still in the test and learn phase with regards to TikTok: “We’re hoping that the engagement is there, and then learn how customers are interacting.”