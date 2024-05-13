Inside Yahoo’s test of Google’s post-cookie ad platform

Yahoo is still preparing its programmatic ad platform for cookie deprecation on Chrome, despite the delay in Google’s timeline. Yahoo’s testing shows how advertisers could continue to find new consumers even in a murky data environment such as the one Google is building.
Yahoo’s demand-side platform (DSP) has been using Google’s Privacy Sandbox, the cookieless ad platform built inside Chrome, to see whether “prospecting” is possible in a post-cookie environment, among other ad tech tactics. Prospecting is when brands run campaigns to find untapped audiences, as opposed to retargeting, which is when advertisers serve ads to consumers who have already engaged with their properties. Prospecting and retargeting are just two of the common practices that ad tech vendors are trying to replicate in Google’s new ad platform.
“We have been able to successfully run prospecting campaigns for advertisers,” said Giovanni Gardelli, VP, ads data products at Yahoo, “which was the main objective we gave ourselves. You know, can we help advertisers find new customers … and at a high level we were able to.”
These once-routine advertising tasks have become more difficult as advertisers get cut off from internet data. Third-party cookies are an easy method of tracking and targeting consumers online, but browsers such as Apple’s Safari already shut off cookies. Mobile ad trackers also are going away, and Google plans to curtail data-sharing on Chrome and Android devices. But last month, Google’s Privacy Sandbox team pushed back the timeline to deprecate cookies again, delaying it until at least mid-2025. Ad tech players such as Yahoo continue to see the transition as inevitable, though, and they already adjusted to Apple’s strict data rules.