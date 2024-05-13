Inside Yahoo’s test of Google’s post-cookie ad platform

This interview has been edited for length and clarity

How many of your advertisers have tested Privacy Sandbox?

The real tests with actual advertisers started earlier this year. Because we are a fully self-serve platform, and this Privacy Sandbox is very unique in the way it requires campaigns to be configured, it’s not achievable for us to take like 1% of everybody’s budget and run tests in the back end. So, the way we approached testing was in a very transparent way. We disclosed to our advertisers the capabilities we had; the testing framework that we wanted to utilize. We had around 10 advertisers that were interested in participating in this testing phase. With us following the CMA framework process with a heavy focus on the protected audiences API first, and the reporting and attribution API second.

Were there any surprises you encountered in the tests?

Because the testing, based on the CMA framework, required using Mode A and Mode B labels to identify the test-and-control groups, we’ve actually observed that there is a significant number of publishers who have already integrated with the protected audiences API, but not integrated with those Mode A and Mode B labels. And so we had some more challenges than we expected in terms of scaling those test-and-control buckets.

(Participants in the Privacy Sandbox auctions use Mode A and Mode B labels as a way to compare advertising against cookieless web traffic to traffic that still has third-party cookies.)

That sounds technical. What did publishers need to do to facilitate the tests for DSPs?

We have found that quite a few publishers haven’t done that piece of the work. We don’t know necessarily if it’s because they were not interested in testing using the CMA framework, or if publishers just didn’t get them to work in time. Still, those [Mode A and Mode B] labels don't block testing in general, but they are necessary to test within the framework that the CMA has recommended the ad tech ecosystem. That was, I guess, a surprise we didn't expect to encounter in testing, some of this fragmentation of the implementation of the various requirements for testing.