YouTube promotes Tara Walpert Levy as it focuses on shopping and creators

Tara Walpert Levy, a Google executive who for years has worked closely with Google and YouTube marketing partners, is taking on a new role as Google VP of Americas for YouTube, the digital behemoth announced today.
Walpert Levy is taking on expanded duties in the Americas and helping to develop shopping, news and gaming as categories within YouTube, a Google spokesperson said in an email to Ad Age.
In her previous role, Walpert Levy was involved in agency and brand relations for Google and YouTube. Walpert Levy, who also has expertise in the ad tech and measurement side of the business, will continue to address those issues, while also evolving the shopping and gaming categories, and working with the creator and advertising communities, the Google spokesperson said.
Walpert Levy is taking over for Kelly Merryman, who left Google in October to join Aura, a digital security firm. Walpert Levy has been with Google for more than 10 years.
YouTube has been one of Google’s fastest-growing advertising businesses, as one of the more popular destinations for ad-supported video. YouTube generated $8 billion in ad revenue in the third-quarter, a year-over-year increase of 43%.