Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

YouTube promotes Tara Walpert Levy as it focuses on shopping and creators

Google agency and brand relations exec takes YouTube role as it grows its ad business
By Garett Sloane. Published on November 01, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Pinterest enters live shopping wars with TV-like episodes
20211101_TaraWalpertLevy_642X428.png

Tara Walpert Levy is Google's VP of Americas for YouTube.

Credit: Tara Walpert Levy via Twitter

Tara Walpert Levy, a Google executive who for years has worked closely with Google and YouTube marketing partners, is taking on a new role as Google VP of Americas for YouTube, the digital behemoth announced today. 

Walpert Levy is taking on expanded duties in the Americas and helping to develop shopping, news and gaming as categories within YouTube, a Google spokesperson said in an email to Ad Age.

In her previous role, Walpert Levy was involved in agency and brand relations for Google and YouTube. Walpert Levy, who also has expertise in the ad tech and measurement side of the business, will continue to address those issues, while also evolving the shopping and gaming categories, and working with the creator and advertising communities, the Google spokesperson said.

Walpert Levy is taking over for Kelly Merryman, who left Google in October to join Aura, a digital security firm. Walpert Levy has been with Google for more than 10 years.

YouTube has been one of Google’s fastest-growing advertising businesses, as one of the more popular destinations for ad-supported video. YouTube generated $8 billion in ad revenue in the third-quarter, a year-over-year increase of 43%.

More digital marketing news
YouTube enters the holiday shopping wars with live commerce event
Erika Wheless
YouTube boasts $30 billion in payments as creator wars heat up
Pinterest enters live shopping wars with TV-like episodes
Erika Wheless

YouTube is investing in new ad formats that make it easier for brands to work with creators to run shopping promotions, and for consumers to take actions from the ads, like linking to purchasing options to buy products in the videos.

“From shoppable livestream experiments with retailers like Sephora, Target and Walmart to pilots that let viewers buy directly from their favorite creators’ videos, we’re still in the early innings of what’s possible,” Google’s Philipp Schindler, senior VP and chief business officer, said during last week’s earnings call.

This marketing ecosystem is increasingly reliant on the 2 million creators who make the videos on YouTube. These are all areas that now fall under Walpert Levy’s purview.

However, this also is an increasingly competitive space where advertisers are finding numerous options in commerce within social, video and connected TV apps. Digital properties like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram are all also dealing with data and privacy changes on devices. Apple’s recent App Tracking Transparency protocols made it so apps have to get permission from consumers to track their web habits on iPhones, which has put a crimp on older methods of measuring the success of commerce from in-app advertising. That is one of the reasons so many platforms are trying to embed shopping directly into their services, so as not to be beholden to Apple for data about when sales get made.

“A billion shopping sessions happen across Google every day, and they're happening on Search and YouTube and Image Search and the Shopping tab and Lens, and so on,” Schindler said last week. “So, frankly, we're really encouraged by the long-term opportunity in commerce. And we're laser-focused on helping businesses of all sizes connect with their customers wherever they are.”

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Pinterest enters live shopping wars with TV-like episodes

Pinterest enters live shopping wars with TV-like episodes

State Farm launches NFT treasure hunt as it looks to make insurance sexy

State Farm launches NFT treasure hunt as it looks to make insurance sexy
How NFTs are used by marketers — a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers — a continually updated list

Facebook's new corporate name is 'Meta' as it prepares for a virtual-reality future

Facebook's new corporate name is 'Meta' as it prepares for a virtual-reality future
Matt Damon stars in Crypto.com ad—the latest celebrity to endorse cryptocurrency

Matt Damon stars in Crypto.com ad—the latest celebrity to endorse cryptocurrency
EBay forecast suggests consumers are abandoning the online marketplace

EBay forecast suggests consumers are abandoning the online marketplace
Spotify’s advertising business is booming thanks to podcasts

Spotify’s advertising business is booming thanks to podcasts
Amazon puts display ads into Twitch livestreams

Amazon puts display ads into Twitch livestreams