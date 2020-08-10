Digital

The 17 best brand responses so far to Reese Witherspoon's 2020 meme challenge

Budweiser, American Girl, Netflix and Dell are among the major brands sharing their bleak depictions of the year in the celebrity's #2020Challenge
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on August 10, 2020.
Budweiser's meme: File under 'funny because it's true.'

Credit: Budweiser via Instagram

Reese Witherspoon has started what many are describing as the most accurate meme challenge of the dystopian mess that is 2020.

Last week, the actress kicked off the #2020Challenge, a selfie collage that demonstrates the deteriorating effects of a year wrecked by the pandemic, racial injustice, a tanking economy and political strife. In her Instagram post, she shared a nine-square grid, with each square representing one month of the year to date, from January to September. In the first square (January), she’s the smiley and happy-go-lucky Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde,” but for the last four months of the grid, she’s her distressed, desperate character Cheryl Strayed from “Wild,” capturing what many of her fans are feeling in just a few photos.

Yup. #2020challenge

Other celebrities like Kerry Washington and Jennifer Garner shared their own versions and soon social media users and brands were taking part.

While some posts are a little more optimistic than others, they’re all cathartic. We’ve collected the best of brands’ contributions since we can all use a little break:

Budweiser

Netflix

American Girl

California Pizza Kitchen

Cisco

Universal Pictures

Simon & Schuster

KFC

Dell

Reebok

Kit Kat

M&M’s

Stitch Fix

New York Post

Dallas Zoo

iHeartRadio

Hostess Snacks

