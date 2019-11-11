Brands from Netflix to Natural Light get in on ‘OK, boomer’ while HP feels its sting
“OK boomer” is being used tirelessly by Gen Zers and millennials who are fed up with the Boomer generation. And because everyone is responding to it, brands want in—even if it might alienate, or anger, part of their consumer base.
The “OK, boomer” meme originated on TikTok by Gen Zers who are disgusted with condescending older people, a trend the New York Times first reported on at the end of October. Millennials who have been blamed for killing off everything from restaurant chains to napkins, have also started using the phrase to get back at the “olds.”
But obviously not everyone is happy with it. Boomers are expressing their frustration at its ageist tone, to which Gen Zers and millennials are simply responding with “OK, boomer.”
Brands, agencies and publishers are using the phrase to connect with the youth, while some brands are using it to target their competitors.
Netflix
Connects a meme from “Sam and Cat,” one of its new Nickelodeon shows now on the streaming service, with the retort: “Ok, boomer.”
Dictionary.com
Explains what “OK Boomer” means to everyone who might not get it.
Four Loko
Younger brands are using the phrase to take shots at older brands. Four Loko, which just debuted a hard seltzer to compete with White Claw, used the term to strike back at Bud Light as it announced its new seltzer drink at the same time.
Natural Light
Used it to make fun of Miller Lite, which went dark on social at the end of October as a way to say that hanging out in real life (and enjoying a Miller Lite at the same time) is better than communicating over social media. “OK, boomer,” retorts Natural Light.
Planters
Mr. Peanut brought the Greatest Generation into the mix.
Indiana Pacers
The team made fun of its own mascot.
Vice
Publishers with younger audiences are using it to drive eyeballs to their articles. Vice used it in reference to one of its articles about Dr.Phil’s untrue beliefs about smoking marijuana.
BuzzFeed
Tweeted out a screenshot of all the articles under “OK, boomer” on its website, with its own “OK, boomer” response.
Agencies
R/GA and 180LA weighed in.
HP
Twitter users are using the phrase to metaphorically roll their eyes at the printer and PC maker for its new “Get Real” campaign, which launched in October. The effort, from Goodby Silverstein & Partners, relays the message to stay in touch with “what’s real”. Basically, HP wants people to put down the technology and communicate with each other directly.