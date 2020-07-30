Facebook reports 10 percent ad growth and says it saw a similar spike during boycott
Facebook weathered coronavirus and now says it’s hanging strong during the July brand boycott as the company posted ad revenue that beat Wall Street analyst expectations.
On Thursday, Facebook said it generated $18.3 billion in ad revenue in the second quarter, an increase of 10 percent year over year. That was lower growth than it saw in the first quarter, when ad revenue rose 17 percent, but it was still a gain during a time when the economy was spiraling from the effects of coronavirus. Twitter, for instance, made less ad money in the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago, which it reported last week.
Platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat have seen their user numbers grow during the pandemic, while more people were stuck at home and were communicating on social media. Facebook said that there were 3.14 billion people on its family of apps monthly, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, in the second quarter, which was up from 2.99 billion in the first quarter.
Facebook also gave investors a look at how it has been affected so far by the ad boycott that formed against the social network to protest the spread of hate speech and disinformation on the service. Facebook said that its growth rate in the first three weeks of July, which covers the protest period, was similar to its second-quarter growth. “In the first three weeks of July, our year-over-year ad revenue growth rate was approximately in-line with our second quarter 2020 year-over-year ad revenue growth rate of 10 percent,” Facebook said. “We expect our full quarter year-over-year ad revenue growth rate for the third quarter of 2020 will be roughly similar to this July performance.”
Facebook acknowledged the “unprecedented economic uncertainty” presented by COVID-19, which was responsible for the slowdown in advertising growth, so far.
Facebook also said that for the current quarter the boycott was a “contributing factor” in its outlook. The company was also being challenged by the fact that fewer people could use its products as the economy opens up and consumers leave the house. There also are challenges coming from new privacy rules, like the California Consumer Protection Act, which could limit the effectiveness of ads and targeting, reducing the value of ads.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has had a tough month with the Stop Hate for Profit boycott, which recruited hundreds of brands to pause their spending on the social network. Facebook executives met with the civil rights groups behind the boycott at the start of July to negotiate new policies that would change how the social network monitors hate speech.
This week, Zuckerberg appeared in Congressional hearings alongside Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Lawmakers questioned the tech leaders about the powers of their platforms, which are under scrutiny for anti-competitive practices.
Facebook’s share price was up in after-hours trading, however, more than 6 percent, since revenue beat analyst forecasts.