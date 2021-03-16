Digital

Google slashes its app store fees, following a similar move by Apple

The tech giant is halving the percentage it takes from app developers on sales through its Google Play store
Published on March 16, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Podcasts offer brands a new canvas for connecting with consumers
Credit: Bloomberg

Alphabet’s Google is halving the percentage it takes from app developers on sales through its Google Play store, following a similar move by rival Apple last year.

The Mountain View, California-based internet giant said it’s reducing the fees to 15% from 30% for the first $1 million in revenue on sales of apps and in-app-purchases each year. After the first $1 million, developers will pay the typical 30% fee.

The program differs from Apple’s approach. The iPhone maker limits its fee reduction to smaller developers who made as much as $1 million in the previous calendar year.

“Scaling an app doesn’t stop once a partner has reached $1M in revenue—we’ve heard from our partners making $2M, $5M and even $10M a year that their services are still on a path to self-sustaining orbit,” Google said in a blog post. “This is why we are making this reduced fee on the first $1M of total revenue earned each year available to every Play developer, regardless of size.”

More Ad Age news
Tacos for $187,336 and digital basketballs for $69,000 ... the crypto-bubble comes to marketing
Garett Sloane
Russia threatens to block Twitter as content dispute escalates
SVOD brand integrations increasingly key to reaching holistic audiences: Nielsen
Ethan Jakob Craft

Google and Apple are a duopoly dominating the app economy of the Western world. The companies have come under intense pressure from regulators and some developers who complain that high app store fees and complex rules are raising costs for consumers. A total of $143 billion was spent on mobile app stores in 2020, a 20% jump from the previous year, according to analytics firm App Annie.

In December, Bloomberg News reported that at least three U.S. states were investigating the fees Google charges developers and were preparing to file an antitrust lawsuit as early as this year. The European Union and U.K. authorities are investigating Apple’s App Store.

Google also said 99% of developers will pay the 15% fee as only 1% of developers generate more than $1 million in revenue. The company also said only 3% of developers charge for their apps and services.

Epic Games, maker of the Fortnite video game, has sued Google, alleging the tech giant has abused its control of the Android mobile operating system by forcing developers to use the Play Store’s payment system. Epic has also sued Apple. Apple and Google kicked Fortnite out of their digital stores last year for circumventing their rules. Epic Games said Tuesday that Google’s new policy still falls short.

“While a reduction in the Google app tax may alleviate a small part of the financial burden developers have been shouldering, this does not address the root of the issue,” an Epic Games spokesman said in a statement. “Android needs to be fully open to competition, with a genuinely level playing field among platform companies, app creators, and service providers. Competition in payment processing and app distribution is the only path to a fair app marketplace.”

Developers must enroll in the new Google program, but after that it will automatically renew each year. It launches on July 1, Google said. The company said the savings can help developers hire more engineers and further invest in their app development businesses. But the changes also potentially help Google avert antitrust scrutiny from regulators.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Burger King’s snafu puts focus on the danger of using shock value as a social media strategy

Burger King’s snafu puts focus on the danger of using shock value as a social media strategy
Publishers risk losing $10 billion thanks to cookie cuts, and brands are not ready for data changes, IAB says

Publishers risk losing $10 billion thanks to cookie cuts, and brands are not ready for data changes, IAB says
Walmart expands shoppable TikTok efforts into beauty and outside brands

Walmart expands shoppable TikTok efforts into beauty and outside brands
Google promises industry it won't leave it behind at IAB summit

Google promises industry it won't leave it behind at IAB summit

Square to buy Jay-Z's Tidal music service and appoint him to the board

Square to buy Jay-Z's Tidal music service and appoint him to the board
How Google's snub of tracking will upend the industry

How Google's snub of tracking will upend the industry

Inside Facebook’s efforts to clean up the News Feed for brands

Inside Facebook’s efforts to clean up the News Feed for brands

Oakley signs its first professional esports player to roster of athletes

Oakley signs its first professional esports player to roster of athletes