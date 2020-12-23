How TikTok's holiday tool kit helps small businesses reach more customers
In a very short time, TikTok has gone from a viral video platform known more for its dance challenges to Ad Age's No. 1 Marketer of the Year. With 100 million active users in the U.S., brands have discovered that the platform is a powerful storytelling tool, with the ability to seamlessly weave ads into the user experience with the unique ability to influence what TikTokers purchase. 47% of users made a purchase decision based on what they saw in TikTok content, while a whopping 80% of Gen Z TikTokers have influenced their parents' purchases.
And thanks to tools like their Ads Manager, small businesses can launch a successful campaign with minimal effort or budget—and see more success than with any of TikTok's competitors—virtually overnight.
TikTok For Business partnered with Ad Age Studio 30 to build a comprehensive guide for small businesses this holiday season. Here's what you'll find in the TikTok Holiday Tool Kit for Small Businesses' one-stop shop:
The ultimate TikTok holiday playbook: A comprehensive guide to understanding your customers (including how the pandemic has affected retail), planning effectively and driving sales this holiday season.
Watch & learn: TikTok webinars: Get tips just for small businesses from TikTok’s top strategists and executives including best practices, success stories from brand partners and how you can get started. Plus, how to set up a campaign, create winning content and drive traffic (and conversion) to your site.
The power of #tiktokmademebuyit: Content tagged with #tiktokmademebuyit has acquired over 993.9M views (and counting). From luxury purchases to clever deals and everything in between, check out what TikTokers were influenced to buy—and are now influencing others to purchase too.
Case studies: How two indie brands saw serious growth with TikTok Jewelry designer Slate & Tell met double their ROAS thanks to TikTok Ads Manager’s Smart Video Creative Tool. And temporary tattoo biz Momentary Ink was able to massively grow their community (with 14 million views) and surpass all of their sales goals.
Read up on TikTok: Get the full scoop on how TikTok has changed the landscape in extraordinary and unrivaled ways.