Digital

InfoSum unveils 'InfoSum Bridge' to better share data while protecting privacy

The announcement follows privacy-centric moves from big tech companies
By Mike Juang. Published on June 10, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why brands must embrace personalization before it’s too late
Credit: iStock

InfoSum wants to improve ad targeting by making the consumer data its clients store easier to share through InfoSum Bridge.

The company currently sells infrastructure that can process consumer data stored on a client’s system into identity graphs. The graphs, which InfoSum calls “bunkers," are then analyzed or passed along, ensuring the consumer data used to build the graphs never leaves storage and protecting user privacy. InfoSum says Bridge now makes it easier to share this information. 

Bridge helps reduce the noise created by how consumer data is matched between brands, advertisers and publishers, says Brian Lesser, chief executive officer of InfoSum. 

“Every time you go through one of these hoops, you lose fidelity with respect to identifying a specific audience,” says Lesser. “By using Bridge and our system of bunkers, they can always have a one-to-one match with whichever partner they decide to work with, and they will have much higher match rates and much higher fidelity against the audiences they want to identify on behalf of advertisers.”

Related Articles
Google outlines changes to its ad tech practices in antitrust settlement
Garett Sloane
Salesforce plugs into Snapchat and WhatsApp to help brands unlock data
Mike Juang
Inside the data companies rewarding shoppers for personal data
Mike Juang

InfoSum says Bridge can also connect with other advertising identifiers in addition to its own bunkered data sets, a feature important to agencies dealing with multiple ad identifiers or trying to connect to their own datasets.

“It's essential that brands have avenues to work together using first-party identity and data in a privacy-safe way,” said John Lee, global chief strategy officer, Merkle, in a statement. “The InfoSum Bridge solution provides our clients and partners a way to collaborate using their first-party data, resolved to Merkury IDs and data, with even greater freedom and confidence than with traditional clean room or safe haven approaches.”

However, Lesser says that despite its trappings, the system is not in competition with advertising identifiers like UID 2.0.  “Many of our customers are either media companies who have developed their own identity, or advertisers who have done the same, or third parties that have a system," he says.

The announcement follows privacy-centric moves from big tech companies. Apple added restrictions to its mobile ad identity system, or IDFA, and recently announced even more privacy-focused changes during its WWDC conference this week. Google, meanwhile, is ending support for the third-party cookie in its Chrome browser and is expected to further embrace privacy.  The moves, combined with privacy laws, make it more difficult to gather and share data to target audiences.

InfoSum says these changes created demand for third-party and persistent identification that spurred the launch of Bridge.

“It’s becoming more difficult to transact on multiple systems of identity," says Lesser, "and so the industry needs an objective and impartial platform to join these things up."

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Pinterest lets users add gender pronouns to profiles as part of creator-driven Pride campaign

Pinterest lets users add gender pronouns to profiles as part of creator-driven Pride campaign

Google outlines changes to its ad tech practices in antitrust settlement

Google outlines changes to its ad tech practices in antitrust settlement
Twitter debuts subscription services for ‘super users’

Twitter debuts subscription services for ‘super users’
Salesforce plugs into Snapchat and WhatsApp to help brands unlock data

Salesforce plugs into Snapchat and WhatsApp to help brands unlock data
Verizon Media prepares new ad formats for a cookieless world

Verizon Media prepares new ad formats for a cookieless world

Inside the data companies rewarding shoppers for personal data

Inside the data companies rewarding shoppers for personal data
Google's cookieless future spawns analytics deal frenzy

Google's cookieless future spawns analytics deal frenzy
Sensor Tower buys Pathmatics to provide ad insights across apps and digital

Sensor Tower buys Pathmatics to provide ad insights across apps and digital