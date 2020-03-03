Digital

'Mad Men' fans can peek inside Don Draper's apartment with this 3D re-creation

WeWork's Head of Visualization brings to life one of TV's most popular interiors
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on March 03, 2020.

Don Draper in his empty apartment.

Credit: AMC

It’s been nearly five years since the last episode of “Mad Men” aired and still AMC’s seven-season hit TV show is inspiring artists, especially those in advertising.

Don Draper’s swanky 1960s Manhattan apartment has particularly captured the imaginations of “Mad Men” aficionados. The apartment, fictitiously located at 73rd St. and Park Ave in the Upper East Side, is just as daring and dapper as Jon Hamm’s Draper, with its sunken living room, bright orange and blue kitchen cabinets, and warm aesthetic.

Greg Rogers, the head of visualization at WeWork, has crafted a precise 3D rendering of what the famous apartment would look like if it really existed. The mid-century upscale apartment comes alive in an online video. On the website, Rogers intersperses high-resolution images of the project and an interactive 3D image with Draper quotes like: “Make it simple, but significant” and “You are the product. You feel something. That’s what sells.”

The video slowly tours the apartment as sounds and music from the show play in the background. Details sprinkled throughout speak to the characters of the show. A stack of magazines from the era are placed on a table in the sunken living room. Rogers replicates a Time magazine with a young Julie Andrews on the cover. Packs of cigarettes lay around the apartment (although they’re not branded as Draper’s favorite Lucky Strikes) and vinyl records from bands like the Mamas and the Papas are laid near the TV.

Credit:
Greg Rogers

To create the retro apartment, Rogers used software called Unreal Engine, a 3D creation platform owned by Epic Games, which uses it to power its own popular game Fortnite. The software has also been used in TV shows like Disney’s “The Mandalorian” and for Audi’s digital showroom.

The idea to recreate Don Draper’s apartment came to Rogers as he was re-watching the series for the “hundredth time.” As he’s always been a fan of mid-century design, he decided to try it out. He also wanted to get his hands on a creative assignment. In his current position, he oversees a team of 11 creatives and so doesn’t get to work on many projects directly.

“I was losing some of my creative energy,” he says. “As you get older and take up more managerial roles, you actively have to seek that inspiration.”

More from Ad Age
Watch Zion Williamson's first Gatorade ad
E.J. Schultz
Hefty, the ultimate purveyor of single-use plastic, rolls out sustainability campaign
Jack Neff
Travelocity’s first campaign from new AOR suggests there’s no place like gnome
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin gives a Leap Day '21-year-old' her first legal drink
Ann-Christine Diaz

Rogers says the project took him six months to complete, since he had to learn how to use the software from scratch. The journey also didn’t come without its hurdles—halfway in, he lost the entire project when his hard drive simply broke. “Everything is done better the second time around,” says Rogers optimistically. Now, he estimates it would take him one to two months to go through the process again.

He says the kitchen was the most difficult to recreate. “There’s not that much information to go off of,” he says. He only had Google images to reference and scenes from whenever he could pause the show.

Credit:
Greg Rogers

Rogers is likely not finished with his individual interior projects. Next, he expects he will use the software to design 3D renderings of the “Friends” and “Seinfeld” apartments.  

For now, he hopes AMC might also reach out to him about the “Mad Men” rendering. As Draper himself said: “Success comes from standing out, not fitting in.”

In this article:

Ilyse Liffreing

Ilyse Liffreing is a reporter and the social media editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

TikTok drops SXSW appearances as coronavirus fears continue to disrupt festival

TikTok drops SXSW appearances as coronavirus fears continue to disrupt festival
Facebook and Vevo cancel SXSW plans amid coronavirus fears

Facebook and Vevo cancel SXSW plans amid coronavirus fears
Adobe cancels its own summit amid coronavirus fears

Adobe cancels its own summit amid coronavirus fears
Facebook undergoes social media overhaul as part of corporate rebrand

Facebook undergoes social media overhaul as part of corporate rebrand
The Trade Desk reports record growth as brands take digital ad buys in-house

The Trade Desk reports record growth as brands take digital ad buys in-house
Facebook cancels F8 developer conference amid coronavirus threat

Facebook cancels F8 developer conference amid coronavirus threat
In face of coronavirus, SXSW has no plans to reschedule or cancel

In face of coronavirus, SXSW has no plans to reschedule or cancel
With cookies set to expire, ad industry confronts its 'identity crisis'

With cookies set to expire, ad industry confronts its 'identity crisis'