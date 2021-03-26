Nerf, seeking a 'Chief TikTok Officer,' is the latest marketer to add a gimmick title
Remember Bud Light’s Chief Meme Officer? Stunt-driven officer titles are on the upswing and Nerf is here with its own: The Hasbro-owned toy company is on the search for a Chief TikTok Officer, or “CTO.”
Nerf is looking for the right person, 18 or older, to help develop the brand’s TikTok strategy and create content for the brand’s new account. The company will pay $10,000 a month for three months, and the job is completely virtual. The brand started posting to its TikTok account this week and so far, has approximately 7,000 followers and only two videos. Nerf is also using its account to promote the new job with the hashtag #NerfApplication.
The marketing world has seen its fair share of title-focused stunts, a play to garner attention and likely a strategy to gather a pool of future creators to work with. Usually, such efforts take the form of contests. This month, for instance, Sun-Maid asked kids to send in applications for a spot on its “Board of Imagination” and narrowed down finalists who would help “shape future product decisions.” The Nerf job, on the other hand, is posted on the company’s career site and applicants have to apply and interview through Nerf’s human resources department.
The successful applicant will create 10 to 12 TikTok videos per month and meet weekly to “ideate on the hottest trends on TikTok.” Among the critical skills needed: Loves Nerf and TikTok, has good vibes and a sense of humor. To apply, candidates have to follow Nerf on TikTok and post an example of the type of content they would bring to the job with the hashtag #NerfApplication, which could lead to a formal application and interview. The application deadline is April 2.
The job comes with untraditional benefits such as free Nerf Blasters. “The Nerf CTO is a big title with some bigger perks—Nerf blasters for uh … research purposes, real money, and bragging rights for three glorious months. If this sounds like a dream, that’s because it is,” reads the job posting.
Building a TikTok account and casting a wide net for Nerf's Chief TikTok Officer is part of Hasbro's effort to connect with Gen Z audiences' tastes. Today Hasbro also released its first Fortnite action figure.
Today’s 90s' babies might be a little jealous over this posting catered to a Gen Z applicant pool. The job listing, after all, is signed by “desperate millennials trying to appeal to Gen Z.”