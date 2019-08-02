An online referral list of Uber’s recently laid off marketers reveals its cuts
This past Monday, Uber shocked the industry with the news it was cutting about 400 marketing employees—a third of its global marketing department. Now the marketing community is rallying together to help those individuals land on their feet.
A list of the majority of marketers Uber laid off is circulating online, helping many connect with recruiters.
The list also reveals details into Uber’s marketing cuts. The list has categorized information on each employee’s role while at Uber, the total number of years they spent there, where they were located, whether they are open for relocation and their LinkedIn bios. There’s also space for each person to place a link to their resume.
The layoffs span across countries—with the majority of employees who were laid off coming from Uber’s San Francisco office. Other concentrated areas seem to be New York City, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Brazil and Mexico City, but roles in areas as far as Pakistan, India and Egypt were also cut. The positions these marketers held were mostly manager roles, with 100 of the 318 people on the list having the title of “marketing manager.” Others titles include: 25 people with “designer” in their title, 24 people with “coordinator” in their title, and 21 people with “strategist” in their title.
The creator of the list is Michael Houck. Houck, now a product manager at Airbnb Plus, had been a product analytics lead at Uber Eats from 2016 to 2018, and so knew a lot of the people who had been laid off. He told Ad Age he wanted to help their situation in any way he could. He first posted to LinkedIn, sharing his help, but quickly received too many replies for him to reach out to everyone individually, so he sent out a Google Sheet listing the people who were now looking for work so that they could connect with recruiters, with a tab for recruiters to share their open roles.
Houck says each person on the list volunteered their names and titles. "They just added themselves. I haven’t added anyone," he says. "It really just grew organically. Same with the job postings."
The response was electric.
“Literally hundreds of people have reached out,” says Houck, who had to add a Google Form to the Sheet when it reached its editing limit. “I have more LinkedIn messages than I can respond to. I never expected it to blow up like this.”
In fact, the list of open roles is now longer than the list of laid off ex-Uber employees. At the time of publication, there are 318 former Uber marketers are on the list and over 874 roles with their recruiter contacts. Houck says that since the list was posted on Tuesday, people have asked to be removed because it had already helped them secure a new job, while others have told him it has helped schedule interviews.
“It’s a perfect scenario from both sides,” says Houck. “For recruiters, this is a list of high quality and high intent candidates. For the candidates, these are companies that are specifically interested in people with their backgrounds.”
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Musa Tariq, head of marketing at Airbnb Experiences, who helped share Houck’s list this week, tweeted out a thank you note from someone who has been able to schedule 20 interviews in 48 hours. “This is an amazing thing you have done and I want you to know the impact your efforts are having beyond the comments + reactions,” reads the note.
Recruiters are also expressing their gratitude.
Houck says a large portion of marketers helping out are past Uber marketing employees, and he’s not surprised. “Uber was built to help people all over the world find opportunity every day, so it makes sense that we’d help out some of our own when they need,” he said. “What’s the point in building a network if I don’t mobilize it when it’s really needed?”
This kind of community outreach has many asking, can’t all layoffs be handled like this?