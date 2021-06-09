Pinterest lets users add gender pronouns to profiles as part of creator-driven Pride campaign
In the coming weeks, Pinterest users will be able to add pronouns to their profiles that best represent their gender identity. The move is part of the platform’s new creator-driven Pride campaign, “Show Your True Colors,” which launches today.
Pinners will be able to select various sets of pronouns in their settings and add them to their personal or business accounts, appearing next to their usernames on their profiles. The pronoun option is available in local languages in more than 15 countries, including the U.S., Spain, Italy, France and Brazil.
A digital film running across YouTube, Twitter and Instagram complements the initiative and highlights six LGBTQ+ Pinterest creators for a campaign that aims to inspire and celebrate diversity on the platform. In the film, the creators, including U.K.-based Zooey Gleaves and France-based Boubou Belbak, discuss how Pinterest has helped them express themselves and explore their sexuality. Pinterest worked with independent creative agency Platform 13 and director Mollie Mills on the film.
Throughout June, Pinterest will also feature content from LGBTQ+ creators and allies in its Today tab and whenever someone searches terms related to Pride, suggestions will appear in colors of the rainbow. On June 23, Pinterest will also host a virtual event for Pinterest creators about being a LGBTQ+ creator and business, featuring actress and activist Dominique Jackson and fashion designer Christian Siriano. Pinterest will also donate to LGBTQ+ organizations like Immigration Equality, Mermaids and BLAQ.
The campaign is part of Pinterest’s efforts to make its platform more inclusive. Earlier this year, the platform expanded its skin tone range feature, which lets Pinners refine beauty searches with a range of skin tones, to 13 additional countries. Pinterest has also recently launched its Creator Fund, a program designed to help underrepresented creators become successful on the platform.
“There is no going back from the tumultuous time we went through in 2020. As we all re-emerge this year, we see a specific need to be uncompromising in how we show up and out for the LGBTQ+ community who have faced a disproportionate disadvantage during COVID-19,” says Belinda Boakye, U.K. marketing manager at Pinterest. “’Show Your True Colors’ campaign aims to spotlight our LGBTQ+ Pinners and Creators across the platform, ensuring we’re representing the nuanced lived experiences of our international audiences, and making steps in social impact investments for the LGBTQ+ community, which we’ll cultivate in long term.”
Pinterest’s userbase of those identifying as LGBTQ+ as well as their allies continues to grow. Over the past year and a half, the platform has seen users, and especially Gen Zers, increasingly searching for ways to express their sexual identity through searches for gender identity-focused pins that feature art, flags, quotes, comics and more. “Omnisexual” searches have multiplied by 8.5 and “pansexual” is up by 85%. Even other less known terms, like “polysexual” (up by 42%) and “abrosexual” (up threefold), are appearing in user searches.
Searches for ways for users to celebrate and express their sexual identities also spiked during the pandemic, especially with images of LGBTQ+ flags. Pinterest says that searches on terms like “bisexual pride flag” have multiplied by a factor of five, and “genderfluid flag” searches by 4.5. “Lesbian flag” searches have grown fourfold and searches for “asexual flag” has grown threefold. Meanwhile, searches around ways of coming out have also spiked on the platform with searches for “coming out cake” increasing 250%, “coming out party” up 67% and “coming out photoshoot up by 44%.