T-Mobile debuts $15 plan as carriers offer pandemic relief
T-Mobile US is cutting the price of its lowest-cost service earlier than planned in response to the spread of COVID-19, a new step after other wireless carriers have waived late fees and extra charges for people affected by the crisis.
Starting Wednesday, T-Mobile is offering a pay-as-you-go plan with 2 gigabytes of data for $15 a month. The offer is half the price of the previous one and was scheduled to launch after the company’s takeover of Sprint is completed next month.
“Right now, having a reliable, low-cost connection is absolutely crucial for Americans, and with many facing financial strain, time is of the essence,” T-Mobile CEO John Legere said in a statement.
Other wireless carriers are also making adjustments in the face of the virus threat. Verizon is automatically adding 15 gigabytes of data to its wireless subscribers’ allotments, and halting late fees and disconnections for people affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. And AT&T says it won’t charge customers extra for exceeding their data or calling allotments.
The Federal Communications Commission says it has been working with phone and cable network operators to help keep customers connected. FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has raised concerns that homebound consumers could be penalized for heavy internet use during the coronavirus crisis.
—Bloomberg News