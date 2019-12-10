TikTok looks back at the best of 2019
TikTok has released its TikTok 100, featuring the most popular viral posts and creators in 2019. The ranking is influenced by likes, views, shares and trends.
“The TikTok Top 100 videos celebrate the ingenuity of this diverse community and all of the incredible content that made TikTok such a special place this year,” wrote Vanessa Pappas, general manager at TikTok U.S., in announcing the list in a blog post Monday.
Here's a list of the most popular posts in each of the 10 TikTok 100 categories.
Top viral video: David Dobrik
Barely 10 seconds long, the top viral video of 2019 belongs to TikTok influencer David Dobrik, who has 6.6 million followers. Created with fellow influencer Nick Uhas, the video depicts a crazy idea gone wrong: an attempt to create elephant toothpaste in a bizarre science experiment. The post received 17.4 million likes and more than 87,700 comments.
Top meme: POV
Teens come to TikTok for the memes, and #POV (point of view) was No. 1—edging out #VSCOgirls and Kylie Jenner’s #RiseandShine memes. To participate, users share videos of what life looks like when the camera is turned toward them, such as what a beauty blender might see when someone is using it to apply makeup, or what a stack of chips would see when someone grabs one out of a can. Videos with the #pov hashtag have been viewed nearly 10 billion times.
Top artist: Lil Nas X
It’s no surprise that the top artist on the platform is Lil Nas X. The now-celebrity artist got his start on TikTok with his chart-topping hit “Old Town Road.” The remix, with Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is used in more than 8 million videos. Other popular artists include Mariah Carey, Lizzo and Stunna Girl.
Top celebrity: Will Smith
Since joining in October, Will Smith has taken TikTok by storm. The actor, who has 10.8 million followers and 58.3 million likes, participates in just about every trend. Nearly every one of his 19 posts has generated more than a million views. He gets props for his bio line: “Same kid from West Philly.” He’s joined on TikTok’s top celebrity list by celebrities Miley Cryus, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Howie Mandel.
Top breakout creator: Zach King
Zach King is 2019’s creator of the year. The influencer has 27.6 million followers and 222 million likes. He uses TikTok’s editing and creative tools to make it look as if he’s disappearing into mirrors or pulling items out of TV shows, among other illusions. Other popular creators include Noen Eubanks (7.4 million followers), James Charles (5 million followers) and Chase Hudson (5.2 million followers).
Top dance trend: The Woah
Dance tends to go hand-in-hand with music, and dance trends are everywhere on TikTok. The No. 1 dance trend is “The Woah,” involving quick hand movements to music. Seriously, woah. Others popular dance trends: the “Git Up” and “Obsessed Dance.”
Top creative effect: Face Zoom
The most popular effect on the platform this year was the “Face Zoom” (just what it sounds like.) Other popular creative effects: “Green Screen,” “Disco” and “Whirlpool."
Top pet and animal video
The top video came from Stryker the cat @strykerthecat, who has 4.4. million followers. This beautiful feline (a serval cat whose species is native to Africa) loves her chicken. For her fifth birthday, she got the surprise of her life and wouldn't let it go. The video generated 7.5 million likes and more than 77,000 comments.
Top beauty and lifestyle video
The top video in this category came from the account @youngnailsinc, which has 515,000 followers. The video gives a quick tutorial on applying blue glitter acrylic to a nail set to the song "Single Again" by Big Sean. It received 583,000 likes and 1,200 comments.
Top sports highlight
Brodie Smith, a TikTok influencer with 1.5 million followers, has the top sports highlight video, in which he plays Frisbee parkour. It received 3.2 million likes and 12,200 comments.