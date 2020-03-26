Marketer profiles by Ad Age Datacenter
Purchase single company profiles from any of the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2019 ranked companies, or any of the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2019’s top 100 ranking (click here for the full list). Marketer profiles include a wide array of information, including:
- Total ad spending
- Ad spending a percent of sales
- Measured media spending by medium (U.S. profiles)
- Regional measured media spending (Worldwide profiles)
- Sales and earnings
- Divisional sales
- Corporate and divisional leadership
- Agency relationships, both corporate and divisional
- Company analysis, including business segments, explanation of marketing spending, M&A activity and more
Get the research
Available Reports
Ab - Co
- AbbVie (U.S.)
- Adidas (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Aeon Co.(Worldwide)
- Albertsons Co. (U.S.)
- Alibaba Group Holding (Worldwide)
- Allstate Corp. (U.S.)
- Alphabet (Google) (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Amazon(U.S. or Worldwide)
- America Movil (Worldwide)
- American Express Co.(U.S. or Worldwide)
- Amgen (U.S.)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Apple (U.S. or Worldwide)
- AstraZeneca (U.S.)
- Astrellas Pharma (Worldwide)
- AT&T (Worldwide)
- Baidu (Worldwide)
- Bank of America Corp.(U.S. or Worldwide)
- Bayer (Worldwide)
- Bed Bath & Beyond (U.S.)
- Berkshire Hathaway (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Best Buy Co. (U.S.)
- BMW Group (Worldwide)
- Booking Holdings (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (U.S.)
- Capital One Financial Corp. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Charter Communications (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Citigroup (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Clorox Co. (U.S.)
- Coca-Cola Co. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Worldwide)
- Comcast Corp. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont (Worldwide)
- Constellation Brands (U.S.)
- Coty (U.S. or Worldwide)
Da - Jp
- Daimler (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Danone (Worldwide)
- Dell Technologies (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile US) (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Diageo (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Discover Financial Services (U.S.)
- eBay (U.S. or Worldwide)
- EssilorLuxottica (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Estee Lauder Cos. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Expedia Group (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Facebook (U.S.)
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Ford Motor Co. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Gap Inc. (U.S.)
- General Motors Co. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- GlaxoSmithKline (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Heineken (Worldwide)
- Henkel (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Home Depot (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Honda Motor Co. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Hyundai Motor Co. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- IAC (IAC/InterActiveCorp) (U.S. or Worldwide)
- IBM Corp. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Inner Mongolia Yili Inudstrial Group Co.
- Intel Corp. (Worldwide)
- Intuit (U.S.)
- J.C. Penney Co. (U.S.)
- Johnson & Johnson (U.S. or Worldwide)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (U.S. or Worldwide)
Ka - Pr
- Kao Corp. (Worldwide)
- Kering (Worldwide)
- Keurig Dr Pepper (U.S.)
- Kia Motors Corp. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Kirin Holdings (Worldwide)
- Kohl's Corp. (U.S.)
- Kroger Co. (U.S.)
- L'Oreal (U.S. or Worldwide)
- LG Electronics (Worldwide)
- Liberty Mutual Holding Co. (U.S.)
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (U.S.)
- Lowe's Cos. (U.S.)
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (Worldwide)
- Macy's (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Marriott International (U.S.)
- Mars Inc. (U.S.)
- Maxingvest (Beiersdorf) (Worldwide)
- McDonald's Corp. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Merck & Co. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Microsoft Corp. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Molson Coors Beverage Co. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Mondelez International (Worldwide)
- Nestle (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Netflix (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Nike (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Nissan Motor Co. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Novartis (U.S.)
- PepsiCo (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Pernod Ricard (Worldwide)
- Pfizer (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Progressive Corp. (U.S. or Worldwide)
Ps - Yu
- PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, Vauxhall) (Worldwide)
- Rakuten (Worldwide)
- RB (Reckitt Benckiser Group) (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Recruit Holdings Co. (Worldwide)
- Renault (Worldwide)
- Restaurant Brands International (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Rewe Group (Worldwide)
- Rock Holdings (Quicken Loans) (U.S.)
- SAIC Motor Corp. (Worldwide)
- Samsung Electronics Co. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Sanofi (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Schwarz Gruppe (Lidl) (Worldwide)
- Seven & i HOldings (Worldwide)
- SoftBank Group Corp. (Sprint Corp.) (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Sony Corp. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co. (U.S.)
- Suntory Holdings (Beam Suntory) (Worldwide)
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (U.S.)
- Target Corp. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Tata Motors (Worldwide)
- Telefonica (Worldwide)
- Toyota Motor Corp. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- U.S. Government (U.S.)
- Uber Technologies (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Unilever (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Verizon Communications (Worldwide)
- Viacom (U.S.)
- Volkswagen (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (U.S.)
- Walmart (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Walt Disney Co. (U.S. or Worldwide)
- Wayfair (U.S.)
- Wells Fargo & Co. (U.S.)
- Yum Brands (U.S. or Worldwide)