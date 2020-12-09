The shift to mindful wellness: How COVID has redefined self-care
After COVID-19 closed my gym and canceled my marathon group training, I began reimagining how to maintain my wellness routine from a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. Today, my living room doubles as a workout studio, my trainer is a video call away and most nights I unwind with my meditation app.
I know I’m not alone. While wellness was once viewed as a luxury, the pandemic has led people to practice mindful wellness as a way of looking after their physical and mental health, finding calm amid all the uncertainty. Wellness is highly personal and means something different to everyone. From baking, to gardening to finding new ways of exercising, people are taking time to explore what self-care and wellness mean to them.
This new approach to wellness is likely going to last—according to research from Healio, 80% of Americans surveyed intend to regularly practice self-care after the pandemic.1 Self-care and wellness are on their way to becoming a more integral part of people’s lives, and this shift presents brands with the opportunity to become a source of comfort as people look for ways to nourish their minds and bodies from home.
To understand what this change means for consumers and brands alike, Facebook IQ analyzed internal and third-party data and commissioned research to identify key shifts in people’s behaviors toward self-care.
Let’s take a look at what brands can do to support the shift to mindful wellness and build stronger connections with consumers.
Focus on the shifting definitions of care.
The pandemic has put a strain on people’s mental health. As feeling fearful, stressed and lonely has become commonplace, people have gravitated toward new habits and routines that bring moments of peace to their day. The result is that today’s self-care habits are becoming tomorrow’s routine. According to a survey commissioned by Facebook IQ, 58% of respondents who worked on a craft or DIY project for the first time during the pandemic say it’s an activity they could see themselves doing for years to come.2 From crafts, to meditation to DIY spa days, mental healthcare can take different forms.
Now consider the role your brand can play in fostering and promoting people’s mental well-being. Can your products, services or messaging inspire people as they look for new ways to take care of themselves? For example, technology education provider iD Tech launched Virtual Tech Camps to help students explore immersive STEM courses. Through this virtual experience, tens of thousands of students across the globe were able to enjoy iD Tech’s technology lessons, develop meaningful connections and hone their skills safely from home.
Physical fitness is paramount during times of uncertainty.
Supporting people’s physical health doesn’t just mean encouraging them to lift weights. It also includes promoting health-building habits that people can easily incorporate into their everyday lives. In fact, 75% of consumers surveyed across the globe say they plan to eat and drink healthier as a result of the pandemic.3 This gives brands the opportunity to help nourish people's health by illustrating their product’s benefits or showcasing how to add their product to a delicious and healthy recipe.
A Facebook IQ commissioned survey revealed that 54% of Americans surveyed exercised for at least 30 minutes during October.4 To support people’s physical wellness at home, Planet Fitness launched its “United We Move” campaign. Planet Fitness streams 20-minute daily exercise classes led by its trainers and celebrities on Facebook Live. These “work-ins” show people how they can easily exercise at home without any major equipment.
Show altruism and commitment to community.
People aren’t just looking out for their own mental and physical well-being. Many are also prioritizing collective wellness. Be it social injustice, global warming or other concerns, people are looking for brands to take greater responsibility for the wider community. According to the Edelman Trust Barometer, 71% of consumers surveyed say they’d lose trust in a brand forever should it be seen placing profit over people.5
A great example of a nonprofit that pivoted tactics in its fight for the health of all moms and babies is March of Dimes. The organization developed a relevant, fact-based Facebook Live series addressing COVID-19 and pregnancy. The organization also launched a series of live virtual events called “It Starts With Mom” to create a safe space to share topics that moms and moms-to-be find pressing today.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted people’s daily lives, many have leaned into mindful wellness as a way to establish stability amid all the uncertainty. Brands have the unique opportunity to help support everyone’s self-care journeys as people begin to turn their self-care hobbies into lifelong habits.
