What marketers need to know about Hispanic consumers
Advertisers spent $9.4 billion last year to reach the nation’s 60 million Hispanic consumers, according to the just-released Ad Age Hispanic Fact Pack 2019.
The Fact Pack offers quick stats on U.S. Hispanic marketing, media, agencies and demographics. Among the key facts:
Hispanics account for one-fourth of the U.S. population below age 25. Median age for Hispanics is 29.5, compared to 40.6 for non-Hispanics.
Procter & Gamble Co. is the No. 1 advertiser in Hispanic media, with 2018 spending of $298 million, according to Ad Age Datacenter's analysis of measured-media spending figures from WPP’s Kantar.
A combined 62 percent of Hispanic adults prefer to watch TV only in English (36 percent) or mostly in English but some in Spanish (26 percent), according to MRI-Simmons.
