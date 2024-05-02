Watch the newest commercials from Carl’s Jr., Coke, Sling and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: A man literally crashes into a Carl’s Jr. to satisfy his burger craving. Coke tells “a real Coca-Cola story” about a group of friends who gather together on weekends to play chess and eat grilled chicken shawarma—and, of course, drink Coke. (A version of this ad debuted on YouTube in April.) And random people—including a man vacuuming his living room and a thief stealing a painting—deliver (literal) spit-takes when they hear about a $40-per-month Sling streaming subscription offer.