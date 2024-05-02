Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Carl’s Jr., Coke, Sling and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 02, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A man literally crashes into a Carl’s Jr. to satisfy his burger craving. Coke tells “a real Coca-Cola story” about a group of friends who gather together on weekends to play chess and eat grilled chicken shawarma—and, of course, drink Coke. (A version of this ad debuted on YouTube in April.) And random people—including a man vacuuming his living room and a thief stealing a painting—deliver (literal) spit-takes when they hear about a $40-per-month Sling streaming subscription offer.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Audition: Savings Commercial
T-Mobile: Audition: Savings Commercial
Premiered on: Columbo, GAC Family
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,958,204,342 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,120,788 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.69%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
New Bumper
Carl's Jr.: New Bumper
Premiered on: KTLA 5 Morning News at 6, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 138,687,737 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $148,974 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Real Recipes: The Taste of Victory
Coca-Cola: Real Recipes: The Taste of Victory
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 505,402,481 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,819,149 (29% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.63%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Spit-Take: News Programs
Sling: Spit-Take: News Programs
Premiered on: PBA Bowling, FOX Sports 2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 626,918,002 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,462,447 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.74%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
That Was Garbage
Mill: That Was Garbage
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, USA Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
