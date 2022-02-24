Hot Spots

Applebee's 'disappointed' with CNN after awkward ad placement during Ukraine coverage

Applebee’s tells Ad Age it has paused advertising on the network
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 24, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, USPS, Goldfish and more
20220224_applebee'sukraine_3x2.jpg
Credit: CNN, Applebee's

Applebee’s has paused advertising on CNN and the network has removed picture-in-picture advertisements from its coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, following an unfortunate ad transition Thursday, spokespeople from both brands told Ad Age. 

The network was criticized on social media hours after Russia invaded Ukraine when it went from broadcasting air raid sirens in Ukraine to showing an upbeat picture-in-picture ad for the casual restaurant chain. At one point, the words “RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE” from CNN’s coverage appeared next to a man in the ad dancing.

“When we were made aware that our ad was placed in this manner, we immediately reached out to CNN to pause our advertising on their network,” an Applebee’s spokesperson said. “It never should have aired, and we are disappointed in the actions of the network.” The spokesperson added that the brand is “deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine.”

Picture-in-picture “advertisements have been removed from the coverage,” a CNN spokesperson said.

The scene illustrated the unintended consequences of airing split-screen ads during a global crisis, and many viewers took notice. 

Clips of the jarring juxtaposition were captured and shared by multiple Twitter users and retweeted thousands of times today. 

Conservative CNN critics in particular criticized the ad transition—though noted liberal commentator Keith Olbermann is among those who also called attention to the problematic placement.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from CNN and Applebee’s.

The latest stories from Ad Age
Twitter responds to Ukraine crisis with tips on deleting account
The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now
Erika Wheless
Comcast will let Nielsen rival VideoAmp use its huge data set
Jack Neff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, USPS, Goldfish and more

Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, USPS, Goldfish and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Mtn Dew, Hummer and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Mtn Dew, Hummer and more
Watch the newest commercials from Old Spice, IBM, Ergatta and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Spice, IBM, Ergatta and more
Watch the newest commercials from Lay’s, Bloomberg, Vuori and more

Watch the newest commercials from Lay’s, Bloomberg, Vuori and more
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Getty Images, Sam Adams and more

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Getty Images, Sam Adams and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Land Rover, TaxAct and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Land Rover, TaxAct and more
Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Salesforce, Delta Air Lines and more

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Salesforce, Delta Air Lines and more
Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Priceline, Kroger and more

Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Priceline, Kroger and more