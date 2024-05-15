Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from All, Truist, Omni Hotels & Resorts

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 15, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Häagen-Dazs, Aday, Paramount+

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano says, “Skin care can start in the laundry room” in a commercial for All Free Clear Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin. Banking giant Truist says, “When you work with someone who knows a lot and cares even more, you’re unstoppable.” And Omni Hotels & Resorts shows off what it calls its “13 bucket-list golf destinations.”

TV & Streaming Summit | Save $200 today

Hear from Disney and Paramount ad leaders, Gen Zers and more on May 21 and 22.
Learn more here

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Unstoppable Together: The Car
Truist Financial: Unstoppable Together: The Car
Premiered on: Varney & Company, Fox Business
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 67,151,526 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $163,925 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.59%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Play the Possibilities
Omni Hotels & Resorts: Play the Possibilities
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,058,075 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,228 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 6.30%
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dr. Recommended
All Laundry Detergent: Dr. Recommended
Premiered on: Seinfeld, TV LAND
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 982,290,803 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,076,777 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.19%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Airbags Save
Cycle Gear: Airbags Save
Premiered on: NHRA in 30, FOX Sports 2
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Roll That Bean Footage
Bush's Best: Roll That Bean Footage
Premiered on: Small Town Potential, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 700,637,947 (61% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,341,979 (61% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.40%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Häagen-Dazs, Aday, Paramount+
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Etsy, Geico, Impossible Foods and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Olive Garden, Liberty Mutual, Liquid I.V. and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Häagen-Dazs, Aday, Paramount+

Watch the newest commercials from Häagen-Dazs, Aday, Paramount+
Watch the newest commercials from Etsy, Geico, Impossible Foods and more

Watch the newest commercials from Etsy, Geico, Impossible Foods and more
Watch the newest commercials from Olive Garden, Liberty Mutual, Liquid I.V. and more

Watch the newest commercials from Olive Garden, Liberty Mutual, Liquid I.V. and more
Watch the newest commercials from Olay, Live Nation, Aleve and more

Watch the newest commercials from Olay, Live Nation, Aleve and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Maybach, Mattress Firm, Billie and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Maybach, Mattress Firm, Billie and more
Watch the newest commercials from Netflix, Mill, Spectrum and more

Watch the newest commercials from Netflix, Mill, Spectrum and more
Watch the newest commercials from Carl’s Jr., Coke, Sling and more

Watch the newest commercials from Carl’s Jr., Coke, Sling and more
Watch the newest commercials from Bodyarmor, Mattress Firm, Crypto.com and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bodyarmor, Mattress Firm, Crypto.com and more