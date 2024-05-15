Watch the newest commercials from All, Truist, Omni Hotels & Resorts

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano says, “Skin care can start in the laundry room” in a commercial for All Free Clear Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin. Banking giant Truist says, “When you work with someone who knows a lot and cares even more, you’re unstoppable.” And Omni Hotels & Resorts shows off what it calls its “13 bucket-list golf destinations.”